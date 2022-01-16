North Korea makes third missile launch in nine days

SEOUL – A North Korea launched this Friday, the 14th, its third missile in the past nine days, just hours after threatening to respond more strongly to sanctions from the United States imposed this week against North Koreans linked to the regime’s weapons program.

Pyongyang’s disinterest in dialogue for months, renewed US willingness to tighten sanctions and the three North Korean weapons tests that took place in just over a week brought back echoes of tensions between the two countries in 2017.

The North Korean escalation and the unorthodox style of the then American president, Donald Trump, led to a carousel of meetings between Trump himself and the leader of the Asian country, Kim Jong-un, which eased tensions, although they generated an impasse in the negotiations that persists to this day.

However, the future diplomatic landscape on the Korean Peninsula does not seem to be in the same direction, at a time when the Asian country remains more closed in on itself than ever before due to the covid-19 pandemic. The fact is that, since January 2020, the borders are well closed and there is no vaccination plan in sight.

In connection with today’s launch, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea (JCS) said in a statement that two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles launched near Uiju in North Pyonyan province, near from the border with China.

The missiles were fired at 2:41 pm and 2:52 pm (local time; 2:41 am and 2:41 am GMT) in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in the two Koreas) and traveled about 430 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of about 36 kilometers. , according to the JCS.

South Korean and US military intelligence are still analyzing the detailed specifications of both projectiles.

In turn, the government of Japan said it believed it was a single ballistic missile, while Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported, citing a government source, that the missile landed in the Sea of ​​Japan, outside the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

On January 5 and 11, the North Korean regime fired what it claims were hypersonic missiles, although Seoul and Tokyo, whose radar systems initially had trouble establishing the flight patterns of these projectiles, insisted in their analysis that they were ballistic missiles. that show great maneuverability.

Seoul has insisted that it is able to “detect and intercept” these projectiles and that Pyongyang – which it claims has successfully developed hypersonic technology with these tests – does not yet have the knowledge or technology to manufacture such weapons.

For its part, South Korea’s National Security Council (NSC) once again regretted the neighboring country’s test and stressed that they do not help to stabilize the situation at a delicate time, with the Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled for start in three weeks and with the presidential elections in South Korea set for two months from now.

Today’s North Korean test came hours after Pyongyang threatened to respond more forcefully and determinedly to new sanctions the US passed this week against North Koreans accused of supplying materials and technology for the North’s weapons program from abroad. regime.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield also said this week that Washington is pressing the Security Council to impose additional sanctions on North Korea as punishment for all the launches it has carried out since last September.

violations

The US government believes North Korea used ballistic missiles in these tests, in violation of previous sanctions resolutions passed since 2006 to punish the Asian country’s weapons program.

In a message broadcast on New Year’s Day, Kim surprisingly avoided sending a message to the US and assured that the regime’s priority is the domestic economy and strengthening national defense.

Kim himself last year rejected US offers to try to revive the denuclearization dialogue, stalled after the failed Hanoi summit with Trump in 2019, arguing that Washington maintains a hostile attitude towards his administration.

Reaction

Britain condemned Friday’s tests, saying they were a threat to regional peace and urged Pyongyang to refrain from further provocation. “It is essential that sanctions against the illegal development of weapons in the DPRK (People’s Democratic Republic of

Korea) will remain in place as long as their programs exist,” a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. “We urge North Korea to refrain from further provocation and return to dialogue with the US.”/EFE and REUTERS