Novak Djokovic is out of the Australian Open and will be deported: ‘Extremely disappointed’

The Federal Court of Australia upheld the decision to cancel the visa of Serbian Novak Djokovic, who will be deported from the country and will not compete in the 2022 Australian Open for not presenting proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The current ATP ranking leader intended to win his 10th Australian Open title, the first Grand Slam of the season, which starts on Monday (17).

But, even before trying to overcome Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to try to reach his 21st Grand Slam title, the Serbian tennis player saw his dream come to an end on the eve of the games at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic’s visa was first canceled on his arrival in Melbourne, Australia, when his vaccination exemption was questioned, but he has since won a legal battle on procedural grounds that allowed him to remain in the country.

Then, on Friday (14), the Serbian visa was revoked in a decision made by Alex Hawke, Minister of Immigration.

“The government of [Scott] Morrison is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hawke said in a statement, referring to the Australian Prime Minister.

“I take note of the decision of the Minister of Immigration regarding Novak Djokovic’s visa,” Scott Morrison said in a statement. “I understand that, after careful consideration, the Minister has taken steps to cancel Djokovic’s visa on health and order grounds, based on the public interest.”

Djokovic says he is ‘extremely disappointed’

Djokovic said he was ‘extremely disappointed’. The tennis player released a statement shortly after the Federal Court unanimously confirmed the decision taken on Friday by the Australian Immigration to cancel his visa, citing ‘public interest’. The Serbian did not present proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Djokovic holds a record nine Australian Open titles, including three in a row, but this time he won’t even get a chance to try.

“I am extremely disappointed by the Court’s decision to dismiss my request for judicial review of the minister’s decision to cancel my visa, meaning I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open,” Djokovic said. “I respect the Court’s decision and I will cooperate with the competent authorities regarding my departure from the country,” he added.

Novak Djokovic training in Australia Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Djokovic said he was ‘uncomfortable’ because the focus had been on him since his visa was canceled on arrival at Melbourne airport on 6 January. The ruling means the tennis player will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported.

The national federation that administers the tournament, Tennis Australia, said it respected the decision of the Federal Court.

“We look forward to a competitive and exciting Australian Open 2022 and wish all players good luck,” he said in a statement.

Deportation usually takes place as soon as possible after an order, unless prevented by court action. The government has not said when Djokovic will leave. A deportation order also usually includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

In Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucić said the hearing was ‘a farce with many lies’.

“They think they humiliated Djokovic with this harassment of days, and in fact they humiliated themselves. If you said that anyone who has not been vaccinated has no right to enter, Novak would not come or be vaccinated,” he told reporters.

Vucić said he told Djokovic in conversation that ‘I couldn’t wait to see him in Serbia, to go back to his country, to go where he’s always welcome’.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke welcomed the decision taken on Sunday.

“Australia’s strong border protection policies have kept us safe during the pandemic, resulting in one of the lowest death rates, strongest economic recoveries and highest vaccination rates in the world,” Hawke said.

“Strong border protection policies are also critical to safeguarding Australia’s social cohesion, which continues to strengthen despite the pandemic,” he added.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed what he described as “a decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe”. “Now it’s time to get on with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis over the summer,” Morrison said in a statement.