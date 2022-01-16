Number of Brazilians exempt from paying IR would triple if the table was corrected

posted on 01/15/2022 06:00



(credit: reproduction)

The number of Brazilians who would be exempt from paying the Income Tax (IR) would almost triple if the tax collection table were corrected for the inflation accumulated since 1996. Thus, the exemption range would apply to those who receive less than R$ 4,465, 35 per month. This is the conclusion of a survey by the National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil (Unafisco).

The entity also estimated the lag of the IR only during the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). If the Chief Executive wanted to “zero” the gap in relation to inflation accounted for only in his government, the table would have to be readjusted by 24.49%. BRL 2,370.31, benefiting 12.8 million taxpayers in 2022, who would no longer pay BRL 48.1 billion to the Tax Authorities.

According to Mauro Silva, president of Unafisco, “this money should be in the hands of middle class families to stimulate consumption and help with the post-pandemic economic recovery, and not diverted to finance other less distributive programs”.

Promise

The study also points out that, with high inflation, the current government will end its mandate, being responsible for an even greater lag at the end of 2022. According to Unafisco, 15.3 million more taxpayers should be exempt, of which 4, 65 million would go into the current government’s account. It is worth remembering that the correction of the table was one of the promises of the election campaign not fulfilled by Bolsonaro.

Currently, those who earn more than R$1,903.98 monthly, less than two minimum wages, pay Income Tax in the country. Cesar Bergo, president of the Economics Council of the Federal District (Corecon-DF), noted that, from an economic point of view, this is a disaster, because the government takes money from the people, who will stop consuming. “We see this practice as harmful to consumption, with a direct impact on economic growth,” he said.

The economist pointed out that, in order to have tax justice, it would be necessary for the table to be, at least, updated by the official inflation index. “But that doesn’t seem to me to be the government’s intention.” Bergo stated that the Executive seems to be betting on the approval of the tax reform sent to Congress, which provides for a small readjustment of the table — “which is not enough and is not even the size of the 2021 inflation of 10.06%.”

The president of the DF Economy Council believes that the government will strive for the approval of this project, since 2022 is an election year. “I think the government will strive to get a good picture with taxpayers, although it is very difficult,” he said.

aggravation

Bergo noted that the problem comes from several governments, and has now worsened with the soaring inflation. The problem occurs because, without the correction of the reference values ​​of the table, used for the application of the IR rates, taxpayers end up being pushed to higher tax bands, just by the effect of inflation.

Benito Salomão master in economics from the Federal University of Uberlândia (UFU), explained that, if the government does not correct the table, it increases the collection and, with that, improves the fiscal position. “However, if the government corrects the table — which I think will end up happening, as it is an election year — it will alleviate the situation of many workers, who will no longer contribute to the Income Tax, returning to the exemption range”, he said.