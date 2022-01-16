Nutritionist recommends 5 foods to control anxiety and stress

Food has powers that go far beyond feeding and providing energy to the body. One correct feeding can delay aging, improve mood and even help fight disease, such as stress and anxiety.

Read more: List: foods that cannot or do not need to be kept in the fridge

“In Brazil, everything is celebrated with food. It’s hard for you to call a friend to do something other than around a table. What you need to be careful about is that, in both happiness and sadness, we can have outbreaks of overeating, and this, depending on the consistency, ends up being an eating disorder”, says nutritionist Paula Coutinho.

Anyone who needs to reduce anxiety and stress, sleep better and relax, should bet on some specific foods. Discover 5 ingredients that will help you in this mission.

Avocado

Food helps in the production of neurotransmitters, which stimulate and balance nerve cells. In addition, avocado is rich in vitamins and minerals that are excellent for hydrating and caring for skin and hair.

Orange

The fruit, a source of vitamins, flavonoids and beta-carotene, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These nutrients fight bad cholesterol, strengthen the immune system and prevent premature aging. Coutinho explains that the lack of vitamin C increases the production of cortisol, the stress hormone.

milk and dairy products

A source of protein and calcium, milk should be part of the diet whenever possible. “There are many studies that say that the absence of calcium makes you have more anxiety and more sadness. You know when we get that feeling of monotony? The absence of calcium can cause this”, explains the specialist.

Brazil nut

This ingredient is rich in protein, fiber, selenium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc and vitamins B and E. ”, details. But beware: the chestnut can be toxic if consumed in excess.

serotonin combo

Broccoli, bananas and watermelon are part of a select group of fruits and vegetables that carry tryptophan, an important amino acid that the body cannot produce. Together, the trio brings together tryptophan, B6 and B9, which stimulate the body’s production of serotonin.