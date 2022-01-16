Oeste takes advantage of failures, wins 2-0 and eliminates Flamengo da Copinha – 01/15/2022

In the replay of the match in the group stage, Oeste ended up winning and beat Flamengo 2-0, guaranteeing their classification for the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Juniores. The goals of the match were scored by Popó and Reifit, both with flaws from the carioca team.

Last Tuesday, the opponents played one of the best matches of the group stage, when Oeste opened 3-0 with 20 minutes, but Flamengo looked for a tie already in the dark. This time, the game was much less exciting and marked mainly by the mistakes of both teams.

In the round of 16, the West’s opponent will be Canaan. This Saturday morning, the Bahian team beat Juventus 1-0 and qualified inside the Estádio da Rua Javari.

Balance, faults and little inspiration

The match started with the two teams studying each other, but, little by little, Flamengo loosened up more and started to have more initiatives on the field. The best red-black opportunity was also one of the few good chances of the first half, and it happened with Petterson’s kick, which invaded the area, but saw goalkeeper Alê make a great save. On the West side, the team produced at most one blocked shot by Popó. In common, the teams went to the break after 45 minutes very even, but without inspiration and with many fouls on the field.

impatient fans

Today’s game was nowhere near that 3-3 in the group stage. At the beginning of the second half, the lack of patience of the two fans drew attention because of the frequent mistakes of Fla and Oeste.

West grows and scores after failure

The home team was already better in the second half when they opened the scoring with Popó. The attacker’s sixth goal came when Flamengo missed the ball and ended up at Kauã’s feet. The low cross came out just the right way for the top scorer to just shore up and open the scoring.

Fla accuses the coup, loses strength and takes the second

If the first half was not good, Flamengo’s second half continued to be quite unproductive. Especially after the goal conceded, the team became even more disorganized on the field and began to seek a draw based on despair. In addition to the solid defensive posture, Oeste still resorted to free kicks and the famous wax to pass the time and celebrate the classification. In extra time, there was still time for a new failure to decree the elimination of Fla. Igor Jesus made a mistake on the ball, Reifit invaded the area and hit goalkeeper Bruno’s exit to give final numbers to the confrontation.