Ômicron triples cases of covid in Brazil and doubles cases in the Americas

Ômicron advances day after day since its inception, and its impacts are already intense: the variant has doubled the number of cases of covid-19 in the Americas. In Brazil, specifically, the new strain was responsible for tripling the number of cases. The information comes from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the American continent.

What scares experts the most is that this growth happened very fast: on January 1, the American continent reported 3.4 million new cases of covid-19. Seven days later, that number reached 6.1 million.

“On January 8, 2021, the Americas registered 2.4 million cases, and this year, on the same date, there were 6.1 million cases, an increase of 250% from one year to the next”, warns the director. of PAHO, Carissa F. Etienne.

The variant has been detected in at least 42 American countries, but increased vaccination has managed to stabilize the death rate from Covid-19. On the other hand, PAHO warns that the increase in hospitalizations has left many health systems struggling. “[Uma dose adicional de vacinação] will help reinforce the ability of healthcare workers to resist exposure to the virus”, announces Etienne.

At the moment, total vaccination coverage in Latin America and the Caribbean currently stands at almost 60%, but the PAHO director underscores the importance of equitable coverage. “Whether we fight for vaccine equity or support our health workers or do our part to reduce the risk of transmission, solidarity will pave the way for us to get out of the pandemic,” he adds.

The organization also reveals that the Caribbean, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic had a growth in new infections. Jamaica, Aruba, Curaçao and Martinique also showed increases.

