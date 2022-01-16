On a possible return to Brazil, Fred says he would only play for Inter and one more team: “Huge affection”

The steering wheel revealed to feel a huge affection for Colorado and emphasized that if he returned to Brazil he would play again in Beira-Rio

Fred, a Manchester United player, gave an interview to the Bola da Vez program, which aired this Saturday (15), by ESPN on Star+. The athlete revealed that he intends to return to Brazil in the future to defend Internacional or Atlético Mineiro. Born in Belo Horizonte, Fred began his career at Galo, where he played in the youth categories for the under-15 and under-17.

But despite having taken the first steps of his career at Galo, it was in Colorado that he was revealed, working professionally between 2012 and 2013, with the shirt of the gaucho team, the midfielder played in 53 games and scored eight goals before transferring for Shakhtar Donetks, Ukraine team. With his career made in Europe, the midfielder emphasized that he still wants to return to Brazil to play ball.

For Fred, the fact that he went to football abroad at a young age made him lose some South American championships: “Maybe in the future, I don’t know yet. I left Brazil very early, I had a very short career. I didn’t play, for example, in a Conmebol Libertadores.

The athlete stated that he is very happy playing for Manchester United, but he does not rule out his possible return to Galo despite his troubled departure from the Minas Gerais club. He also stressed that Inter is in his plans, due to the enormous affection he has for the team and the fans: “I have a huge affection for Internacional. I can still say, as much as I am athletic, maybe my first choice is Internacional, because of the way I left Inter, how they welcomed me there.”