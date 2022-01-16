On loan from Corinthians, Lo Natel scores in Europe; watch video

The striker Léo Natel drew attention last Saturday when he scored a beautiful goal in the victory of his team, Apoel, for the Cyprus Championship. The player scored the team’s second goal in the 3-0 victory over Ethnikos Achnas, away from home, and moved the social networks with the video of the bid.

Still in the first half, Natel received from the left side of the area, cut to the right foot and, while pretending to look at the area in search of a teammate, released a strong kick, in the opposite angle. The goalkeeper didn’t even move (see video).

Transferred to the Cyprus team in the middle of last year, Natel has so far four goals in 14 matches. Apoel is currently in sixth place among 12 teams in the national league, ten points behind Aris Limassol, leader, who has one more game.

The European team currently pays 100% of Natel’s salary, but without the obligation to buy at the end of the contract. If there is an interest in buying the player, on loan until June this year, the Cypriots will have to pay 2.5 million euros for 70% of his rights.

The striker arrived at the Parque São Jorge club in 2020, and wore the alvinegra shirt on 54 occasions and scored four goals.. Timão owns exactly 70% of the player’s rights, and his contract is valid until the end of 2024..

see the goal

And it was a great goal from Leo Natel… 😳 https://t.co/Nn90p0pV3C pic.twitter.com/hdf94SARoQ — Raul Moura (@mouraul) January 15, 2022

