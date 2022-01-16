On the air in ‘Malhação’, Anajú Dorigon talks about career and interest in mental health after facing a depressive process

Anaju Dorigon (Photo: Guilherme Lima)

Anajú Dorigon is on the air in “Malhação: Sonhos” (2014) in the role of Jade, which marked her debut on television. Eight years after work, she says what it feels like to be seeing someone else on screen:

– So long ago, I was still a teenager, with all my insecurities. I was very lucky to make my debut in a product as cool as “Malhação” and with a character as rich as Jade, who has a story of redemption. To this day, I receive a lot of affection from the fans because of this work. In fact, I’m sure it was due to their influence that the soap opera returned to the air.

At the time, while dealing with the challenge of a national television debut, the actress, now 27, faced issues related to her mental health:

– I went through a depressive process, I had panic attacks and anxiety. I started having the first symptoms at a very young age. As a teenager, I discovered a dysregulation of blood glucose in my body that caused sensations that ended up helping to trigger this depression.

She says that the process of finding a cure is not simple:

– Healing never comes from one side only. We have to understand that there are ramifications of how we can take care of ourselves, it is not a linear process. For me, therapy, proper nutrition, physical exercises and religion were very important (she is catholic). And even then, it doesn’t mean you look good and that’s it. Bad and good days will continue to happen.

The interest in the subject led the actress to create a new personal project, the platform “Conta mim, vis?”, which aims to exchange information and experiences between those who deal directly and indirectly with emotional difficulties, mental disorders and stigma. . The project will debut in the next few days on Instagram:

– When I faced my mental issues, I found it very difficult to find content on the subject in a more accessible language. That’s why I thought about this project, which will take information in an uncomplicated way. Of course, everything will be done with the support of a clinical body made up of psychologists and doctors. The idea is to do lives and listen to people who go through situations like this.

The actress also underwent a physical change since she acted in “Malhação”. Two years ago, she had plastic surgery on her nose:

– This surgery was something very planned and wanted since I was little. It took me decades to find a surgeon I trusted and a moment I was ready to do it. It is important to emphasize that plastic is not something common and simple. You have to be very sure and know what you want, because it is permanent. It should not be done under the influence of others. In my case, the opposite happened. Most people told me not to do it, that I didn’t have to. But it was something I was looking for and I’m very happy with the result.

Anaju Dorigon (Photo: Reproduction)