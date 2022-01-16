On the dark web, credit cards are sold for BRL 55 on average

Credit cards are sold on average for R$55 on the dark web. Photo: Getty Images.

The average price of a stolen credit card number sold on the dark web is $9.70;

Cybersecurity firm NordVPN investigated figures for 4.4 million credit cards sold in the digital space;

According to the analysis, there are 140 countries affected by cybercrime, including Brazil.

NordVPN, a cybersecurity company, investigated numbers of 4.4 million credit cards being sold on the dark web. The average price is around US$ 9.70, equivalent to R$ 55.

In the analysis, among the 140 countries hit by cybercrime, the United States ranks first, with 1.5 million cards being traded, while Australia has 400,000. The two countries make up almost half of all cards sold in the digital space.

Read too:

In the report, Brazil has 227,000 identified card numbers being sold for around US$ 6.54, equivalent to R$ 36.

The most affected brand is Mastercard, present in 137 thousand cards, followed by Visa, with almost 80 thousand, and Elo, which exceeds 6 thousand.

Meanwhile, the region considered most vulnerable to the practice was Hong Kong. There, the risk index, which takes into account the number of non-refundable cards, population number and number of cards in circulation, reached the highest possible level, within the zero to one scale.

However, there is no concrete way to avoid the threat. To reduce the possibility, it is necessary for users to regularly monitor the monthly statement and alert the bank immediately if there is an irregularity.

In contrast, banks can build stronger password systems and can use smart tools to detect and prevent such attacks.