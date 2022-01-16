One more change! Minimum wage for 2022 has new change; see the new value

Attention workers! At the beginning of each year, there is always an expectation regarding the value of the minimum wage. Now, this year 2022 is no different. Initially, the monthly amount was set at R$1,210, but now the amount has changed. It turns out that the president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro, revealed that minimum wage of 2022 will be BRL 1,212.

It should be noted that the adjustment will not bring real gain to workers, since it will be an update corresponding to 2021 inflation. In short, the increase will be R$ 112, compared to the current national floor of R$ 1,100.

During this year, the Federal Government made three projections of the new minimum wage, in August, for example, the projection was R$ 1,169. However, on December 21, the text approved by Congress highlights an increase, being R$ 1,212, predicting an inflation of 10.18%.

According to the Constitution, the Federal Government must correct the value of the minimum wage, at least, according to the inflation accumulated in the previous year. For this, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) is used.

As indicated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the new value of the minimum wage will be officially announced on January 11, 2022. In the live, the president said: “From January 1, the new value of the minimum wage will be R$ 1,212”.

Due to the expansion, the government will have a higher annual expenditure. This is because, in addition to the floor readjustment itself, benefits such as INSS and other federal programs will also be corrected, based on the current minimum wage.

The Ministry of Economy emphasizes that for every R$ 1.00 added to the value of the minimum wage, an additional expense of approximately R$365 million is generated.

no real gain

For the second year in a row, the Federal Government will not give a real increase to Brazilians. In fact, they will only give inflation replacement. Which is to say, workers just won’t lose purchasing power.

It’s as if the salary increase only served to compensate for the purchasing capacity that Brazilians have. In practice, he won’t be able to buy what he was already buying, but he won’t be able to increase more either.

This idea of ​​not giving the population a real salary increase began to gain strength during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. It is therefore a choice of your economic team.

Minimum wage impacts benefits

THE new minimum wage of R$1,212 this year will bring about changes in social benefits:

INSS

THE INSS it has approximately 36 million insured persons, of which 24 million are beneficiaries who receive a minimum wage per month, and 12 million who receive an allowance higher than the current minimum wage.

In this context, as expected, as of January 25, retirees and pensioners who receive only one minimum wage will earn an adjusted amount equal to R$ 1,212. The others will also have their benefit corrected, however, according to inflation of 10.18%.

BPC

I also pay for INSS, the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) grants a monthly benefit equal to the national floor to low-income citizens who are disabled or who are over 65 years of age. Therefore, this year, both groups will have access to monthly fees in the amount of R$ 1,212.

Unemployment insurance

Unemployment insurance is a benefit paid to workers dismissed without just cause. The minimum amount available is equivalent to the minimum wage in force, so there is a monetary correction when the floor is readjusted.

The benefit can be transferred between 3 to 5 installments, depending on the number of times the citizen has already requested the aid. In addition, the distributed value considers the average of the last three wages received by the worker.

PIS/Pasep salary bonus

Unlike the previous item, the salary bonus PIS/Pasep grants, at most, a benefit in the amount of one minimum wage. The amount is only granted when the worker carries out his activities during the 12 months in the base year.

When the period of work is less than 12 months, the citizen will receive a benefit proportional to the working time. In this case, it is enough to divide the value of the national floor by 12, and consider that each installment corresponds to a month of the year. Then add each one according to the number of months worked.