Organization still waits to disclose program

Rublev still waiting to know if he will face Mager or Kecmanovic in the first round Photo: official website

Melbourne (Australia) – The first part of the hearing that defines the future of Novak Djokovic was suspended at 12:30 pm (22:30 GMT) after the first part of the debate between the government’s lawyers and the tennis player, with the expectation that the vote of the three federal judges for the release of the Serbian visa to enter the country takes place no earlier than 16:00 this Sunday (02:00 GMT).

Despite so much delay, the organization of the Australian Open has not yet released the schedule for the first round of the tournament, which starts at 11 am local time on Monday (9 pm GMT). This is all because publicizing the list of games directly interferes with what can happen to the men’s bracket.

If the schedule is not disclosed and Djokovic ends up barred, the Russian Andrey Rublev will be moved to position 1 of the bracket and thus will face the Serbian Miomir Kemanovic. The positions of seed 17 Gael Monfils (to the current place of Rublev) and that of Alexander Bublik, who would become seed 33 and replace Monfils, would also change. Bublik’s spot would ultimately be a lucky loser.

But if the game order comes out before the final judgment, then Djokovic’s spot will be directly taken by a lucky-loser in case Nole is prevented from competing and nothing else will change in the bracket.

Of course, if the visa is granted, Djokovic will remain as head 1 and debut on Monday, probably in the night round. He spent the entire Saturday without training, as he was arrested again.