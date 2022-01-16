Osasco Audax vs Vasco LIVE (1-1) | 01/15/2022

“We knew about the difficulty, but we work for big games. A game that’s been played here and there, I think it will be solved in detail. Whoever makes the fewest mistakes will be victorious.”

End of first half. 45 busy minutes. Audax and Vasco go to the locker room, drawing 1-1.

Game unfolds without so much emotion. We reached the final minute of the first stage. Vasco had a better first half.

Let’s go up to 48 minutes in this first half.

Now VINICIUS DIDN’T FORGIVE! SCORING THE TIE GOAL WITH A PENALTY! 1 to 1.

Anderson falls to the ground and appears unconscious. Its not good. Audax doctors are already in the field.

Vinicius gave a pen, entered the area, dribbled two and fell. He called for a penalty and the referee ordered him to continue.

Audax-SP arrives once again in danger! Dudu finishes for good defense by Cadu.

Figueiredo, again in the area, received, dribbled and finished badly. Far from the goal.

Figueiredo receives at the entrance of the area, sets up the kick, but explodes in the defense.

Douglas Saves! Marlon Gomes invades the area from the left. Corner for Vasco.

Now it was Figueiredo who arrived. He received it in the area and finished, almost without an angle. Nathan defends easy.



Rodrigo tries to attack from the left, takes it to the bottom line, but goes too far and loses the ball.

Vasco arrives well on the right, Vinicius recovers the leftovers and crosses in the area. Figueiredo heads into the crossbar!

Vasco arrives well! Zé Henrique is launched in the area, comes face to face with the goalkeeper, but was caught offside.

Vasco responds quickly. Marlon Gomes receives a cross in the area, a firm header and Natan defends.

Edherson received on the left, took it and rolled in the area for Dudu. He appeared alone and finished. A bomb in the angle. Audax 1×0 Vasco.

Vasco has one more corner to take. Vinicius on the ball.

Vinicius takes the penalty out! Waste the charge. He took too much from the goalkeeper and played on the side of the goal. Get out.

FOR VASCO! In the corner, the ball hits Edherson’s hand and the referee calls a penalty. Vinicius on the ball.

FORGOT TO BEAT?? Douglas curls up with the ball, Vinícius steals and comes face to face with the goalkeeper, but doesn’t finish. Douglas manages to get ahead and take off.

Vasco already has a foul to charge in the attack.

Whistle the referee. Ball rolling for Audax x Vasco.

Teams already on the pitch for official protocol. The ball rolls in less than five minutes.

It’s not long before the ball rolls through Copinha 2022. Audax and Vasco are already waiting for the initial protocol of departure.

Whoever advances from Grêmio Osasco Audax x Vasco will face the winner of São Paulo x São Caetano. The two teams will also face each other this Saturday (15), at 21:45.

Diego, Pedro Vitor, Leandro, Otavio, Borgheti, Lucas Eduardo, Ari Filho, Marcos Silva and Italo.



Pablo, Saulo, Marlon Santos, Victão, Leandrinho, Tavares, Erick Marcus, Juan and Lucas Eduardo.

Natã, Kauã, feanyi, Douglas, Moretti, Varoli, Luan Lima, Keverton, Borges, Dudu and Edherson.

Cadu, JP, Pimentel, Zé Vitor, Julião, Rodrigo, Andrey, Marlon Gomes, Vinicius, Marcos Dias and Figueiredo.

The game between Osasco Audax x Vasco will start at 17:15 (Brasília time), being played at Estádio Municipal Prefeito José Liberatti, Osasco (SP). The match is valid for the third phase, in a knockout duel and the game will be decisive for the classification of the teams. The match will be broadcast exclusively by Sportv. You can check it out minute by minute here at VAVEL Brasil.

Referee: Gustavo Holanda Souza

Assistant 1: Fausto Augusto Viana Moretti

Assistant 2: Guilherme Holanda Moura Lima

Fourth Referee: Hemerson Jose Nicoli de Campos

Video Analyst: Douglas Perrone Katayama

Audax and Vasco ranked first in group 23 and 24, respectively. Grêmio Osasco Audax played at home and won two matches: 2-0 over Santo André and 2-1 over Camaçariense. The only defeat was for Joinville. Vasco, on the other hand, won 9 points. Three victories over Lagarto (5-1), Rio Claro (12-0) and Ska Brasil (2-1).

As usual, Copinha (as it is popularly known) is the competition that opens the season in Brazilian football and starts at the base. All teams take their under-20 team and compete for the most coveted cup in the youth category. The match between Grêmio Osasco Audax – SP x Vasco da Gama marks the third phase for the teams in the tournament. It’s knockout and whoever loses is out. The ball rolls at 17:15 (Brasília time), at the Prefeito José Liberatti Municipal Stadium, Osasco (SP), home of the Audax group key.