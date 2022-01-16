Ouro Preto resident tells why he filmed signs of tragedy minutes before – Gerais

Before the isolation, still with a large flow of vehicles and pedestrians, a resident noticed horizontal cracks in Morro da Forca (photo: Pedro Bitencourt/Personal archive) The collapse of the southern sector of Morro da Forca, in Ouro Preto, on Thursday (1/13), buried part of the city’s heritage and history and left in the memory of Ouro Preto, 64-year-old Pedro Bitencourt de Oliveira, the certainty that his action helped to prevent deaths.

The resident was one of the first to notice the signs of a landslide and made a video (see below), minutes before the hill went down, when immense traffic of vehicles and people was still passing by the scene of the impending tragedy.

“Shall we call Civil Defense at once? Because when I drove by here, that piece fell and I can see that everything is cracking and that piece is going to fall, with the buses shaking it will fall”, Pedro told another resident of the city.

Born and raised in Bairro do Pilar, the retiree says he spends every day at 8 am on Rua Diogo de Vasconcelos to take his wife to her mother’s house. When crossing with Rua Pacfico Homem, the stretch where Morro da Forca is located, Ouro Preto says that when he looked for cars coming down, he noticed a horizontal crack. This type of sign is called by specialists of rocky foliage, which are horizontal layers as if they were several stacked sheets. The flow of water between these layers can cause mass movement.

“I left my wife at her mother’s house and when I returned, 10 minutes later, I went to the point to take the photos and video. You can see from the images that there is a great movement of people because there is the route that connects the Historic Center to several neighborhoods, including Bauxita, where the UFOP and IFMG are located”.

The resident says that after the filming, the Civil Defense went to show what was happening. Upon returning to the place, he found the entire area isolated and everyone just waited for the regrettable scene.

“It was the hand of God that delivered us from something worse, as soon as they finished surrounding the area, part of Morro da Forca came down and destroyed the historic houses without leaving victims”.

look at the mountains

Now 64 years old, the retiree says that his parents moved to the historic city in 1955 and two years later the family’s first Ouro Preto was born. During his youth, Pedro Bitencourt learned the craft of building houses from his father and remembers that he heard from his father that the rocks of Ouro Preto always run to the south. Bitencourt says that about 300 houses in Bairro So Jos were built by his father.

“It was with my golden-pretano gaze and the teachings inherited from my father that I learned to look at the mountains”.

Pedro Bitencourt, 64, believes his action helped prevent deaths (photo: Personal archive)

another tragedy

Pedro Bitencourt says that he witnessed another tragedy in the same place in 1979, but it did not reach homes or people. At the time, the young Ouro Preto, aged 22, was focused on other tragedies in the city, isolated due to a rainy season similar to the current one.

“I remember that it was carnival time and I didn’t even pay much attention to the landslide, but at that time the city was isolated, several houses falling down due to the rains. There were many more serious tragedies in 1979, pieces of walls in Morro So Sebastio had come out and hit houses and so this landslide of Morro da Forca was serious, but it was not the worst at that time”.

Recognition

Among the people who paid close attention to the partial landslide of Morro da Forca, the Civil Defense of Ouro Preto recognizes the resident’s action and highlights that other Ouro Pretos also took the initiative to prevent a greater tragedy.