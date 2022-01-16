Ouro Preto resident tells why he filmed signs of tragedy minutes before – Gerais

This type of sign is called by specialists of rocky foliage, which are horizontal layers as if they were several stacked sheets. The flow of water between these layers can cause mass movement.
“I left my wife at her mother’s house and when I returned, 10 minutes later, I went to the point to take the photos and video. You can see from the images that there is a great movement of people because there is the route that connects the Historic Center to several neighborhoods, including Bauxita, where the UFOP and IFMG are located”.
The resident says that after the filming, the Civil Defense went to show what was happening. Upon returning to the place, he found the entire area isolated and everyone just waited for the regrettable scene.
“It was the hand of God that delivered us from something worse, as soon as they finished surrounding the area, part of Morro da Forca came down and destroyed the historic houses without leaving victims”.
look at the mountains
Now 64 years old, the retiree says that his parents moved to the historic city in 1955 and two years later the family’s first Ouro Preto was born. During his youth, Pedro Bitencourt learned the craft of building houses from his father and remembers that he heard from his father that the rocks of Ouro Preto always run to the south. Bitencourt says that about 300 houses in Bairro So Jos were built by his father.
“It was with my golden-pretano gaze and the teachings inherited from my father that I learned to look at the mountains”.
another tragedy
Pedro Bitencourt says that he witnessed another tragedy in the same place in 1979, but it did not reach homes or people. At the time, the young Ouro Preto, aged 22, was focused on other tragedies in the city, isolated due to a rainy season similar to the current one.
“I remember that it was carnival time and I didn’t even pay much attention to the landslide, but at that time the city was isolated, several houses falling down due to the rains. There were many more serious tragedies in 1979, pieces of walls in Morro So Sebastio had come out and hit houses and so this landslide of Morro da Forca was serious, but it was not the worst at that time”.
Recognition
Among the people who paid close attention to the partial landslide of Morro da Forca, the Civil Defense of Ouro Preto recognizes the resident’s action and highlights that other Ouro Pretos also took the initiative to prevent a greater tragedy.