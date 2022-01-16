Outside Globo, Tiago Leifert wants to return to the ‘traumatic’ Twitter by BBB22 · TV News

With the debut of BBB22 this Monday (17), Tiago Leifert thinks about giving Twitter another chance after traumatic experiences on the social network. After the release of the final list of participants, the former Globo employee appeared full of expectations on his Instagram.

“Really enjoyed [dos participantes]. I’m very happy, proud and I think it’s going to be an excellent season. I played with Dai [Daiana Garbin, sua mulher] here: ‘I said: I’m going to buy a pay-per-view. I’ll watch it on pay-per-view. I will buy and watch everything. I’m even thinking about reopening my account there at ‘bird’ [Twiter]”, he revealed this Saturday (15), via Stories.

Since 2017, when he replaced Pedro Bial at BBB, Leifert has always interacted with viewers on the web. Some fan experiences of the show, however, were not good. As of the 2020 season, he no longer used the social network.

“They are very passionate fans. They take my foot like hell, Our Lady! I don’t even go on Twitter or those things anymore.

During a chat with Ana Maria Braga on Mais Você, he spoke again about the attacks he suffered on the internet. “We’re worried about who’s in there [do confinamento]. With those who are isolated from the world and suffering attacks sometimes unfair out here, from Twitter and that crap. Everything they say about us or the program, these people [familiares] suffer together”, he said.

Big Brother Brasil 22 starts next Monday (17) on Globo, under the command of Tadeu Schmidt. Dani Calabresa and Paulo Vieira are the novelties of the attraction’s humorous pictures, and Rafa Kalimann will be part of the BBB’s team of interviewers.

Tiago Leifert said he can return to Twitter to “curse everyone, complain about the tests, complain about Boninho”. #BBB22pic.twitter.com/ipcXzqhBHh — Biel | #BBB22 (@Biel_comenta) January 15, 2022

