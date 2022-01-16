Owner of Amil, UnitedHealth prepares to sell its entire operation in Brazil – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios

+



the american UnitedHealth Group, out of the blue amil, intends to leave the country. The company asked the BTG bank to evaluate potential buyers for all its operations in Brazil, which includes, in addition to the operator, a network of hospitals and medical clinics, sources familiar with the process say. Other nationally renowned financial institutions are also already participating in the business.

The last obstacle for the sale to take place was taken out of the way: the negotiation of Amil’s deficient portfolio of individual plans, with 337 thousand users, which began to be operated by APS (Personalized Health Care) as of January 1st. UnitedHealth disbursed R$ 3 billion, according to sources, to capitalize the São Paulo operator, which is also part of the group but, until then, had only 11,000 customers, via Fiord Capital investment vehicle.

In addition to Amil, which has a portfolio of 5.7 million users, 15 hospitals and 53 outpatient centers, UnitedHealth purchased Américas Serviços Médicos, which accounts for 16 hospitals and 41 medical clinics, distributed in six Brazilian states, with a structure that adds 2,332 beds and more than 17,000 professionals.

According to these sources, one of the most interested in UnitedHealth’s assets would be Rede D’Or, the largest network of private hospitals in the country.

The initial idea would be for the network to buy all the assets of Amil and already negotiate the sale of the portfolio of health plans to other operators.

According to this source, it would be a kind of triangulation, “buy everything, but with a part already sold”. In other words, the idea is that Rede D’Or stays with the hospitals and negotiates the portfolio of health plans.

The concentration of the hospital market that this negotiation would cause could be an obstacle for approval by CADE. This is because in some places such as Rio and the Federal District, Amil and Rede D’Or would have, together, almost 100% of market share among hospitals considered to be of medium and high complexity level.

Rede D’Or, however, is not the only one interested in UnitedHealth’s assets.

In the case of hospitals, in addition to Rede D’Or, other groups such as Dasa (owner of the Ímpar network, controlled by the Bueno family, founder of Amil), Hospital Mater Dei and Hospital Care, Alliar network (which has Nelson Tanure as a shareholder) can also enter the dispute.

According to market sources, Dasa would be trying to bring to its staff an executive from the actuarial area of ​​one of the largest operators in the sector, which could indicate that the group would also be interested in having the health plan operation again.

UnitedHealth Grupo would have already sounded out the interest of Bradesco, SulAmérica and Hapvida, in addition to administrators, in acquiring Amil’s portfolio.

There would be, added another source, a possibility of selling separately the operator and the group that manages hospitals and clinics.

In the evaluation of market sources, Amil’s assets are important, as they will allow for scale to those who buy. “The name of the game in health is scale and synergies. The more synergies you get, the more important the operation is,” this source explained.

In the opinion of an executive in the sector, the Brazilian market is very challenging for foreign companies. He points out, in addition to legal uncertainty, a different culture in the way of doing business. He recalls that several have already tried to operate in Brazil and left, such as Cigna, which sold the operator Amico, of health plans for the middle class, to Amil itself.

Prosecutors, BTG and Dasa do not want to manifest. Rede D’Or São Luiz informs that it does not comment on market speculation.