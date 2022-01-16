Pablo’s agent disagrees with decisions and walks away from the striker’s negotiations – 01/16/2022

In contact with the column, Rafael Felix, one of striker Pablo’s managers, said he decided to walk away from the business involving the player. The agent is unhappy with recent decisions about the athlete’s future.

The businessman did not detail the reasons for his dissatisfaction. However, Pablo recently turned down offers from Ceará and Santos, who wanted him on loan.

In addition, the striker proposed to São Paulo to terminate his contract, which runs until the end of 2023.

“I won’t touch his stuff anymore [Pablo], I do not agree with how they are doing, talk to his father now”, said Felix in exchange of messages with this columnist. The businessman did not respond about what he disagrees with.

Alongside Gustavo Sabino, Felix runs the company GR2, which manages the careers of players.

In an interview with “GE”, the president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, said that Pablo’s representative “heated up” the negotiation, but the striker’s father, Cícero Teixeira, considered that it would not be interesting for his son to leave São Paulo.

As the column showed, Julio Casares, president of São Paulo, says he was not bothered by the athlete’s posture and is willing to negotiate the striker’s departure. A return to Athletico is a possibility.

Subscribe to Ricardo Perrone’s YouTube channel.

Follow Perrone on TikTok: @ricardo.perrone .