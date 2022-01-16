Palmeiras beats Juventus in a training match; see the goals and check the teams assembled by Abel | palm trees

Palmeiras beat Juventus 2-1 this Saturday morning, in a training game played at the Football Academy. The goals were scored by Mayke and Gabriel Veron.
In the first half, Verdão took to the field with Weverton; Gomez, Luan and Murilo; Mayke, Patrick de Paula (Jailson), Danilo and Wesley; Gabriel Veron, Rafael Navarro (Breno Lopes) and Gustavo Scarpa.
Mayke and Danilo celebrate a goal for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras
In the final stage, Abel Ferreira climbed the team with Weverton (Vinicius Silvestre); Luan (Talisca), Gomez (Kuscevic) and Renan; Mayke (Raphael Veiga), Danilo (Atuesta), Gabriel Menino and Wesley (Piquerez); Breno Lopes (Kauan Silva), Deyverson and Gabriel Veron (Dudu).
Verdão opened the scoring with Mayke, with a header, after a cross from Wesley on the left. The second goal was scored by Gabriel Veron, in the final stage, after another pass from Wesley. Thiago Carleto discounted for Juventus.
Abel Ferreira gives instructions to Danilo — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras
Midfielder Zé Rafael followed an individualized training schedule. Ron and Jorge, who recently recovered from Covid-19, did their own work.
This was Palmeiras’ first victory in the pre-season. In the first two training games, there was a 2-2 draw with Pouso Alegre and a 2-1 defeat by Portuguesa.
This Saturday afternoon there will be a new training game, against Primavera, again at the Academy.
Training match between Palmeiras and Juventus — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras
+ Read more news about Palmeiras