Palmeiras board denies friction between Abel Ferreira and Leila Pereira after not hiring Alario: “There is nothing”

Abel is dissatisfied with the fact that Leila Pereira has not been able to bring a number 9 so far

After settling salary bases and contract time with striker Lucas Alario, Palmeiras will not have the Argentine in their squad for the season. At least for a while. That’s because Bayer Leverkusen, which owns the rights of the striker, did not accept the release of the player, claiming that it is looking for another player before placing the Argentine on the list of negotiables.

Without him, Palmeiras will have 9 more days to try to satisfy Abel Ferreira and bring the dreamed forward. Augustín Alvarez and Taty Castellanos are the strongest names at the moment, in addition to Elkeson, who was offered shortly after the Bayer Leverkusen striker declined. Of all the names that Verdão has tried to hire so far, Alario was the one that pleased Abel the most. So much so that the Portuguese called the athlete to convince him to play in the current two-time champion of Libertadores.

A person close to Leila Pereira assured the Uol Esporte reporting team that the German team’s refusal was not financial and also reassured the Palmeirenses by saying that even though they were upset for not receiving a 9, Abel is understanding and has understood the effort of the board in the market in search of a striker.

“They didn’t want to sell the player. The impression is that they are waiting for the European window and are just probing the market. The issue was not financial“, said one of the people involved. President Leila Pereira was personally at the head of the negotiations, speaking directly with the Germans and with Pedro Aldave, Alario’s businessman”.

“There is no discontent, zero”, says a member of the board, who said that soon after Bayer’s denial, a meeting was scheduled with the coach to show why the negotiations did not progress.