Palmeiras rules out ‘crazies’ to bring in a strong striker before the Club World Cup

Palmeiras has suffered from the mishaps encountered on the way to signing the heavyweight striker. Part of the crowd has shown irritation on social networks and there are those who say that coach Abel Ferreira himself has been dissatisfied with the lack of definition. Even so, the board guarantees that it will not change its philosophy to reinforce the squad before the Club World Cup.

The last adventure of Verdão in this sense was with the Argentine Lucas Alario, who belongs to Bayer Leverkusen. So far, it was the closest attempt by the club to succeed in this quest. However, when the Palmeiras negotiators fulfilled all the demands, the Germans ended up giving up and withdrew from the negotiations because they did not have a replacement player.

Those who were close to the talks guarantee that the financial efforts were not spared and that there was direct participation of President Leila Pereira so that everything was implemented in the last few days. Part of the crowd, however, understands that this was not what happened and that Palmeiras has not been successful precisely because they have not made an effort financially.

Whether the efforts were maximum or minimum, hardly anyone will be able to judge being outside these conversations, but, in fact, the idea of ​​the board is to maintain the philosophy that it has been adopting in the reinforcements recently hired, that is, that they do not have a high value and that they are young enough to be traded in the future. Alario, by the way, departed a little from that profile, as it was a name that would fit perfectly into Abel’s desires.

This desire, by the way, is not from today, much less from yesterday, but it has been around for about a year. After winning the 2020 Copa do Brasil (in March 2021), the Palmeiras coach made the requests to reinforce the squad for the 2021 season. Among the requested positions was that of centre-forward, which has not yet arrived. Deyverson, who returned on loan in the middle of the year, was the solution, which turned out to be very useful in scoring the Liberta title goal.

For 2022, Luiz Adriano was informed that it is not part of the technical committee’s plans, Willian was another placed on the negotiable list and went to Fluminense, opening at least two vacancies in the position. Rafael Navarro arrived, Rony, improvised in his duties, remains in the squad, but that strong striker remains a “debt” from the board to the coach.

Finally, the directors guarantee that all other requests from the Portuguese commander were met. The signings of Marcelo Lomba, Eduard Atuesta, Rafael Navarro, Jailson and Murilo were endorsed by Abel Ferreira. And the striker will only come with the OK of the two-time Libertadores champion, as long as he also fits into what Leila and her board adopt as a philosophy.