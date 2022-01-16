Palmeiras throws in the towel for signing number 9 for the World Cup

With only nine days to register players in the Club World Cup, Palmeiras gave up looking for a player to close the World Cup group. The squad that is already training will compete in the championship so desired by the Alviverde fans, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Only something completely out of the way would make Palmeiras have a contract in time for the registration date, on the next 24th. And in this way, although they keep working, the board doesn’t have that date as a deadline again.

The board knows that Palmeiras needs a number 9 to complete the squad, but understands that the season does not end with the World Cup. The club will bring a piece to reinforce its forward sector. But for Abu Dhabi, Rony, Rafael Navarro and Deyverson, the hero of the Libertadores tri, will even have options to play as a centre-forward.

The club was close to signing Lucas Alario, 29, an Argentinian striker from Bayer Leverkusen, last Friday (14). Even after the Germans asked for money for the one-year loan sought by Alviverde.

Palmeiras offered 1 million euros, but the Germans retreated, as they could not find another player to fill the vacuum that Alario’s departure would leave. At the moment, there is nothing that Palmeiras can do to make the negotiation happen again.

The club alviverde understands that the time has now become too short to start another negotiation. Especially because the values ​​that Palmeiras have heard from the players they approach are far above their real market values.

Pedro, from Flamengo, Taty Castellanos, from New York City (USA), Yuri Alberto, from Internaconal, Kaio Jorge, from Juventus (ITA), and Alario were real approaches from Palmeiras, which did not materialize.