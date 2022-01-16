Palmeiras, Vasco, Inter and Cruzeiro advance; Flamingo is eliminated! Check the results of the Cup

The São Paulo Junior Football Cup begins to funnel. This Saturday, the last classified for the round of 16 of the basic competition are being defined. On Endrick’s return, Palmeiras secured the spot. Internacional, current champion, Vasco and Cruzeiro are still alive after winning matches on penalties. THE Flamengo, in turn, fell precociously after being defeated by Oeste. Canaã and Desportivo Brasil were other teams that qualified.



Check out the results of this Saturday’s games for the third phase:

Atlético-GO 0 x 3 Palmeiras* (Diadema) – know more

*Canaã-BA 1 x 0 Juventus (Rua Javari)

*International 0 (5) x (3) 0 Portuguese (Santana de Parnaíba) – know more

*Desportivo Brasil 1 (5) x (4) 1 Iape-MA (Porto Feliz)

Audax 1 (3) x (4) 1 Vasco* (Osasco) – know more

Flamengo 0 x 2 West* (Barueri) – know more

Retro 0 x 2 Cruzeiro* (Itapira)

*Qualified for the round of 16

CONFRONTS ALREADY DEFINED OF THE OCTAVES

Bahia x Mirassol – Sunday (16/1), at 11 am, in Bálsamo

Botafogo x Resende – Sunday (16/1), at 3pm, at Comendador Souza

Novorizontino vs América-MG – Sunday (16/1), at 17:15, in Jaú

Fluminense vs Santos – Sunday (16/1), at 7:30 pm, in Araraquara

Desportivo Brasil x Cruzeiro – time and place to be defined

Internacional vs Palmeiras – time and place to be defined

West x Canaan – time and place to be defined