‘Panic’: Why the [SPOILER] did not return for the 5th movie?

yesterday, the CinePOP revealed that the new ‘Panic‘ CONFIRMS that Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) is alive in the franchise, through two easter eggs added by the directors.

One of our readers (Gabriel Belussi) sent a screenshot of the scene where Richie (Jack Quaid) is watching a video of ‘Stab 8‘ on YouTube, and one of the suggested videos is titled “Interview with Survivor Kirby Reed“.

Furthermore, when Dewey (David Arquette) picks up his phone to call Sydney (Neve Campbell), you can see a missed call from Kirby.

But then why does the character not appear in the film?

After going through several personal problems, the actress Hayden Panettiere walked away from the spotlight since the end of the series’Nashville: On the Beat of Fame‘ in 2018.

The actress suffered from postpartum depression and went through an abusive relationship with the actor. Brian Hickerson, who was later accused of acts of domestic violence against the actress in 2020.

Enjoy watching:

Since then, hayden is no longer active and has not revealed when and if he intends to return to show business. It remains to be seen if the actress will make her triumphant return in the 6th ‘Panic‘.

The last time we saw the character, she had been left for dead after being stabbed twice in the stomach. Because her body was never shown, fans are hoping that Kirby survived the attack.

Watch our interviews:

At the Rotten Tomatoes, the fifth chapter of the franchise ‘Panic‘ has received 78% approval through 79 published reviews and became the third highest-rated film in the franchise – despite many critics claiming it to be the best since the original.

The highest rated film in the franchise is ‘panic 2‘ (81% approval and 81 criticism published) followed by the original (79% approval and 82 reviews).

As critics are still posting their reviews of the new film, the percentage could change in the coming days.

Check the ranking:

5. Panic 3 (41% approval)

4. Panic 4 (61% approval)

3. Panic – 2022 (78% approval)

2. Panic (79% approval)

1. Panic 2 (81% approval)

In general consensus, “Critics praised the tone, narrative, performances and resurgence of the slasher saga with the new feature film.”

The film is now showing in national cinemas.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett , from the praised terror ‘Bloody Wedding‘, are responsible for the direction.

Twenty-five years after a series of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new assassin appropriates the mask of Ghostface and begins stalking a group of teenagers to uncover secrets from the town’s deadly past, causing Sidney Prescott Return to unravel the mystery.

Panic | Key points to pay attention to in the first trailer – including a theory that could change the franchise

The cast has the return of Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox and Marley Shelton, in addition to introducing newcomers Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mikey Madison.