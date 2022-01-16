Paula detects betrayal and humiliates Flávia mercilessly

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) is going into a rage in The More Life, the Better! believing that she was betrayed by Flávia (Valentina Herszage). After suffering sabotage that will leave her on the ground, the businesswoman will believe that her surrogate daughter participated in the evil plan and will cruelly humiliate her in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the plot, Carmem (Julia Lemmertz), with the help of Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo), will exchange the creams of the new line of the bride of Neném (Vladimir Brichta) for an adulterated merchandise, in order to spoil the launch of the dondoca.

Flávia will discover the trap, but will end up locked in a room before being able to warn her friend. She will still try to balance on a scaffold to get out of there and help the owner of Terrare Cosmetics, but it will be useless.

The adulterated creams will be opened, and Paula will be in colossal shame. In the chapter scheduled to air on January 25 , Carmem will put more salt on the wound and make a call to Flávia’s cell phone. Upon seeing the call, Giovanna Antonelli’s character will be sure that she was betrayed by her ally.

Therefore, she will make a scene and put the dancer on the floor with a series of offenses. Even for Baby there will be leftovers, and Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic) will see her engagement go down the drain.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, a newcomer to the world of soap operas, has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic, which made the recording process more time consuming.

The serial will be on the air until May. Next, the station will premiere Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto. The plot will address the universe of stuntmen and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

