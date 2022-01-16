Paulinho remembers his daughter’s surgery and the worst year of his career before arriving at Corinthians

Paulinho returned to Corinthians as he had promised at the time of his departure, in 2013, but he went through some mishaps to build the path. Always thoughtful and calm, the player recalled the off-field problems that ended up reflecting in, according to him, the worst year of his career.

“It was practically a year that I was off the pitch. The first six, seven months, because of the pandemic because I couldn’t go back to China. As soon as it opened, the episode happened with my daughter. And then I saw that it was no longer to return to China. Then there was my daughter’s surgery, which for us is a normal thing, but for a three-year-old it is very serious. I went to Arabia, I played two, three months, but it was the most complicated moment and the worst year as a player in my life,” said the athlete, who played just four times for Al Ahli Jeddah in 2022.

“You stay away from what you love, what you like, from the routine, you end up with nothing to do. I’m anxious, willing, willing. One thing you can always expect here is my delivery”, he said.

Paulinho explained that his short stay at the last club was due solely to his disappointment with what he found available. Without going into details, he made it clear that he didn’t like what he saw when he was there.

“My trip to Arabia, my departure, obviously it was decided with the family. We arrived in Arabia, and you know me, I’m not going to come here and speak ill of one club or another. But when I got there, I found situations that I couldn’t handle. It wasn’t a financial problem, with a technical one, with nothing. I just didn’t think it was fair and, therefore, my decision to terminate the contract. They put me as captain, as a leader as I always tried to be, but as I said, I found situations and things that I am not used to. I sat down with my family and we preferred termination. It was the best decision we had at that moment to return to Brazil,” he said.

Present at the last two World Cups, the player also made it clear that this year’s edition, in Qatar, is not part of his plans at first. Win at Corinthians, once again, is the priority.

“My focus is Corinthians. Obviously I know it’s a World Cup year, everyone dreams of playing, but due to my last year being difficult, complicated, and then when there was an agreement with Corinthians, my focus is here. I can’t think of anything else before my job here. My focus, work and ambition are with Corinthians. If it has to happen, it will, but I’m so happy to be home and to be back doing what I love. My focus is here,” he concluded.

