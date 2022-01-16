Paulo Sousa changes time and field to watch the training game; dedication gives Flamengo’s main group a break | Flamengo

Good news for the main squad, and special attention to the training game played by the group that will start the state competition. This was the Saturday that ended Paulo Sousa’s first week at Ninho do Urubu.

Paulo and his commission arrived at the CT at 7 am – activities started an hour later. The coach videotaped the players and then led them onto the pitch. After a lot of work, the reward. Satisfied with the discipline, dedication and dedication shown throughout the week, he informed the commanded that they would have Sunday off to be with their families.

It is worth noting, however, that there will be full-time training on Monday at 8 am and 3 pm. Despite the rest granted to the group, PS will work on Sunday. You will not go to CT after six consecutive days, but will continue your planning from within the hotel where you are staying. The information about the break was first given by journalist Isabelle Costa, from “S1live”.

Paulo changes time and field to see state team

If the week was totally focused on the group of Gabigol, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and limited company, Saturday afternoon had special attention to the players who will start the dispute of the state. Flamengo debuts in the competition on the 26th, against Portuguesa, at 21:35 (Brasília time), and the group led by Fábio Matias, under-20 coach, faced Nova Iguaçu in a training game this Saturday.

The activity would be carried out in the morning, in field 4. As Paulo wanted to attend the training, he changed the time and place, moving to the afternoon shift and to field 1, from where he has a privileged view of his room.

Accompanied by his entire coaching staff, Paulo Sousa never went to the edge of the lawn and watched the training game entirely from his room. From there, he saw Yuri de Oliveira, the only player to participate in the two halves of the activity, stand out a lot. The midfielder scored two goals. In the final stage, it was Werton’s turn to appear very well. He could also observe Matheus França, Lázaro and Noga, who have already been training with the main group.

Fábio Matias started the game against Nova Iguaçu with Matheus Cunha; Wesley, Gabriel Noga, Cleiton and Marcos Paulo; Lucas Gabriel; Yuri de Oliveira, Thiaguinho and Matheus França; Lazaro and Andrew.

The positioning of the first midfielder Lucas Gabriel, called by his teammates as Cabeleira, defined the tactical disposition. When Nova Iguaçu pressed, Lucas went down to the back line, and Flamengo retreated. If the midfielder advanced, however, the team was in a 3-3-4.

The red-blacks went to halftime losing 2-1. In the second half, with a much younger team, including 16-year-old Matheus Gonçalves, they drew 2-2. It ended 4-3 for Nova Iguaçu . The second half team was as follows: João Fernando; Santiago, Diegão, Patrick and Alaba; Yuri and Victor Muller; Werton, Antonio and Matheus Gonçalves; Ryan Luka.

Next training match scheduled

The team that will start the state championship has its second training game scheduled for next Thursday, at 4 pm, again at Ninho do Urubu. The opponent is Boavista. There is the expectation that João Gomes, spared from the activity against Nova Iguaçu, will participate. Gomes showed wear and tear, and the committee chose to rest in order to avoid injury.

Ramon, in turn, had a confirmed injury to his right thigh and is practically a card out of the deck for Flamengo’s debut in Carioca, against Portuguesa, on the 26th.

After six intense days at the CT, the red-black players have a Sunday to relax. Make the most of it, because the week starts with double training and lots of conversation planned to pursue the “culture of victory” that Paulo Sousa preaches so much in his speech.

