Paulo Victor evaluates Palmeiras’ performance and asks for focus for the next stage of Copinha

Palmeiras achieved another victory in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup and remains active in the competition. Last Saturday, Verdão beat Atlético-GO 3-0, a result that ensured that the São Paulo team advanced to the round of 16. And who seems to have been satisfied with the team’s performance was coach Paulo Victor Gomes, the PV, who praised the team’s performance during an interview with TV Palmeiras.

“The evaluation is positive, I think we fulfilled the plan outlined for the game from start to finish. We had a good start, we got both goals and we had a few other opportunities to increase the score. But the Copa São Paulo games have a very high level, the sequence of matches takes a toll, especially in the physical part”, said Paulo Victor.

Despite praising the team’s performance, the coach recognizes that the team needs to stay focused for the next stage of the competition. “We managed to keep well in the match and build a great victory, which gives us the qualification for the round of 16. Keeping our feet on the ground, with our work doubled, so that we can, step by step, reach our goal”, he added.

One of the points noted by the coach was the fact that this was the first time he had the full squad available. Since the debut match, PV was short on staff, mainly due to Covid-19 infections. “Today was the first time with the entire cast available. In the debut, we had the absence of Bicalho. It is very important that we have everyone available. However, in the other four games, we managed to create opportunities for a lot of people, to develop a very large collective repertoire of situations, which we will certainly take forward. It’s a long competition, games every other day… it demands a lot from the physical part. So we have everyone ready, prepared, so they can come in, handle it and perform at the highest level possible.”

Palmeiras still does not have a date, time or place for their next match in the competition, as the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) has not yet released this information, but Palestra already knows their opponent. For the round of 16 of Copinha, Alviverde faces the current champion of the tournament, Internacional, who qualified after eliminating Portuguesa by 5×3 on penalties; in regular time the result was 0 x 0.