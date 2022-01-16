Pedro finds Nicolas on the street very sick

In I give you life Nícolas is missing, the boy ran away from Ernesto after hearing Irene say that she has plans to marry his father now that Helena is in jail.

Nícolas is in an abandoned building with some street children, however, the little one will be very ill because he is not taking his medicine, he already has a fever and will get worse.

Helena is desperate with the disappearance of Nicolas and Pedro will do everything to find his son, he will receive information from the police that Nícolas may have been seen with a street girl who lives in an abandoned building and runs there.

However, Peter does not find anyone, since, Nicolas went out with the street kids to look for Nelson’s workshop. Pedro is distressed and continues looking for Nicolas until his car runs out of gas and he asks for help from some street kids to push the vehicle.

Luckily, the boys who help Pedro push the car are the same ones who are with Nicolas.

Pedro finds Nicolas on the street very sickand. He is very happy to see his son, but Nícolas says that he is not well, that he has had a fever, is very tired and starts bleeding from his nose.

Pedro doesn’t think twice, he takes a taxi and runs with Nícolas to the hospital. Arriving there, Nícolas’ doctor wants to know why the patient is so ill, Pedro explains that Helena is in prison, Nícolas was missing for a few days and didn’t take his medicine.

The doctor soon sends Nicolas to take tests to find out how his health is and if, by not taking his medicine, the leukemia has returned. Helena is very happy to learn that Pedro found Nicolas.

