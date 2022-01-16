Pedro Scooby on BBB, but ex-wife is the one who makes the news

Pedro Scooby is confirmed on Big Brother and memes involving ex-wife Luana Piovani shoot on the net

Pedro Scooby, big wave surfer, will make his debut in Big Brother Brazil. The news about his participation was released on the surfer’s network yesterday. Immediately a flurry of memes sprouted in the nets. All mentioning ex-wife and actress Luana Piovani.

On the other hand, Piovani has already made it clear that he will not watch her ex-husband at the brothers’ house.

“I’m not going to comment BBB, because I don’t watch BBB. I’ve never watched it in my life”, says Luana in her Instagram stories.

However, before warning fans that she would not comment on Scooby’s performance in reality, Luana even marked Pedro in a post that gave spoilers about his participation in the program.

Quoting Léo Dias, Piovani questioned her husband about a possible participation. “Now Léo Dias calling me asking what I thought of Pedro’s participation in Big Brother. Hi? Will he take the kids?”

Lead and now Scooby on BBB

After the lightning participation of Lead, now Scooby joins the chorus of professional surfers who go beyond the surf bubble to shine overseas, in the world of “celebs”.

Scooby should spice up the house, as the surfer is known for his authenticity and willingness to speak out on little-spoken topics, especially in the conservative world of surfing.

So, will you cheer for Scooby in the most mediatic house in Brazil?!