People in risky conditions will have priority in tests in SP – News

From today (15) the capital of São Paulo will carry out the diagnosis for Covid-19 and flu syndrome in a clinical way, prioritizing testing for people who belong to specific groups considered at risk.

The measure is being implemented due to the high demand for flu syndrome (SG) care in hospital units, in Ambulatory Medical Assistance (AMA), Basic Health Unit (UBS), Integrated AMA/UBS, Emergency Care Unit (UPA) and emergency rooms.

According to the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo, the risk group includes people who are not vaccinated or with only one dose of vaccine, pregnant and postpartum women, individuals with comorbidities at medical discretion, health professionals and the homeless population. For this public, whoever presents two or more flu-like symptoms will be submitted to RT-PCR or rapid antigen test, according to the availability of the input.

“After the diagnosis, this group will be monitored by telephone and the clinical conditions will be analyzed for seven days. Oximeter and guidance on worsening symptoms should also be provided. If there is clinical worsening or saturation less than 93%, dyspnea or tachypnea, increase in fever for more than three days, exacerbation of the underlying disease or altered biochemicals or imaging, the patient should be referred to the Urgency and Emergency Network (RUE). ),” the city said.

For people outside the risk group and who have two or more flu symptoms, the diagnosis will be carried out primarily on a clinical basis, considering the history of close or home contact in the 14 days prior to the appearance of symptoms with people confirmed for Covid-19.

What are the symptoms?

Acute flu-like symptoms are characterized by at least two of the following signs: fever (even if referred); chills; sore throat; cough; coryza; and olfactory disorders or taste disorders.

If the diagnosis is positive, the patient must remain in isolation for seven days after the onset of symptoms. If at the end of this period he does not have respiratory symptoms and fever for 24 hours, without the use of antipyretic, he will be released from isolation. Otherwise, you must remain in quarantine until the tenth day.

In children, nasal obstruction is added to the symptoms, in the absence of another specific diagnosis. In the elderly, specific criteria for aggravation should also be considered, such as syncope, mental confusion, excessive sleepiness, irritability and inappetence. In suspected Covid-19, fever may be absent and gastrointestinal symptoms (diarrhea) may be present.