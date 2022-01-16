Peugeot grew 126% in sales in Brazil in 2021 – Prisma

According to data released by Peugeot, the brand grew 126% in sales in Brazil in 2021, since it had 29,531 units licensed last year. In this way, the company gained a 1.5% market share. In addition, the new 208 had 16,321 units purchased, which generated an increase of 270% compared to 2020 and also gained a 9.6% market share within the hatchback segment.

PEUGEOT 208 LIKE – is the cheapest version that comes complete for R$ 70.9 thousand worth it? See the video!

The company evaluated that last year had better results than expected. “Peugeot’s sales performance was surprising in a difficult year for the economy in general, especially for the automotive segment. An extraordinary performance achieved, above all, by the business involving the 208 model, which grew 270% compared to 2020”, explained André Montalvão, Commercial Head of the Brand.

NEW PEUGEOT 208 worth R$ 95 thousand? Better than Onix, HB20, Polo and Argo? See the video!

Peugeot also released data referring to light utility vehicles. In this way, the Expert van, which had an electric version launched last year, closed the twelve months of 2021 with 3,923 units sold, which represents a 126% growth against 2020.

*In collaboration with Felipe Salomao