Pfizer delivers 1.2 million more doses of pediatric vaccines

Pfizer delivered today, at Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP), over 1.2 million doses of the pediatric vaccine purchased by the Ministry of Health. to Brazil on January 20th. The anticipation will allow states to receive the doses until Tuesday (18).

“After completing the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 of more than 145 million people from 12 years of age, Brazil now receives a booster for the immunization of children from five to 11 years old. Another 1.2 million doses from Pfizer arrived in the country this Sunday morning,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The first shipment of pediatric vaccines, also comprising 1.2 million doses, arrived in the country last Thursday (13) and was distributed to the states and the Federal District. On account of the immunizers, 11 capitals have already started immunizing children.

Vaccination has already started in:

Aracaju (SE);

Belo Horizonte (MG);

Campo Grande, MS);

Florianopolis (SC);

Fortaleza (CE);

João Pessoa (PB);

Recife PE);

Salvador BA);

São Luís (MA);

Vitória (ES);

Brasilia DF).

In total, Pfizer is expected to deliver 3.7 million doses in January. There is also the company’s commitment to deliver 20 million pediatric vaccines in the first quarter of this year. The distribution of immunizations to the states has been made by the Ministry of Health.

The interval between the first and second doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine will be four weeks, even though the package insert recommends a three-week interval.

Child vaccination started

Even starting the vaccination this Monday (17), São Paulo was the state to vaccinate the first child in a symbolic act last Friday (14).

Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, eight years old, was the first child vaccinated in Brazil. A native of the Xavante ethnic group, the boy undergoes medical treatment for a rare motor disease in the city of São Paulo. Davi’s case is being monitored by specialists from the Instituto da Criança.

The boy’s vaccination was celebrated on the same day by his father, chief Jurandir, who defended childhood immunization. According to him, Davi Xavante served as an example for other children.

“I’m very happy that Davi took the first dose, to be an example for children from five to 11 years old. That the rest of Brazil can do this vaccination to save, so that tomorrow we can have joy, smile”, he said.