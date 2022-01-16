“Physical resistance and arrival at the front”: journalists analyze Matheus Barbosa, Vasco’s reinforcement | vasco

Vasco’s squad is gaining strength. After the re-presentation on January 3, new faces arrived at the club, the gaps began to be filled, and Zé Ricardo gained more options for the pre-season. THE last hire to be announced was that of Matheus Barbosa, 11th reinforcement of the team for 2022. How can the midfielder be useful to the coach? THE ge responds.

Matheus Barbosa, Vasco reinforcement

The 27-year-old has signed a contract until the end of 2023, and the club will keep 70% of his economic rights. Revealed by Grêmio, Matheus Barbosa stood out at Cuiabá in 2020. Then, he was hired by Cruzeiro, where he scored two goals against Vasco, in the mineiros’ 2-1 victory at Mineirão, in the Série B last year. Soon after, he hit with Atlético-GO.

When he left Cruzeiro last year, Matheus was the team’s top scorer in the season, with seven goals in 27 games. At Atlético-GO, he ended up not having the space he wanted and played in 11 matches, with a goal scored.

With different characteristics from Yuri Lara, another midfielder hired by Vasco this season, Matheus Barbosa arrives with more offensive attributes, such as good passing and good finishing from medium/long distance. In addition to physical strength, he is tall (1.83m) and scored a few goals in the air in 2021.

The most important thing for the cruzmaltino club is Matheus’ experience in Série B. The midfielder has two hits on his resume – Avaí in 2018 and Cuiabá in 2020 -, in addition to having played in the competition for Cruzeiro last season. See below comments from journalists who followed the athlete in the last year:

Matheus Barbosa scored both goals for Cruzeiro in the 2-1 victory over Vasco in 2021

Guiherme Gonçalves – reporter for the ge in Goiás

“Matheus Barbosa arrived at Atlético-GO at the end of July 2021, during the Brasileirão. Hired from Cruzeiro, he had the mission to fill the vacancy of Marlon Freitas, who was out for almost three months due to a foot injury .

However, Matheus took a while to get the opportunity. Only at the end of September and beginning of October he managed to have a good streak in the team. Despite this, he made only 11 games and a goal with the Dragon shirt.

Matheus is a midfielder who can play both as a second midfielder and as a third man in the middle. He’s not exactly a great marking man, but he has good passing and good technique, which helps him get ahead when I need to.”

Henrique Fernandes – Globo commentator

“Matheus arrived at Cruzeiro more as a first midfielder, he had played like that in Cuiabá. But at Cruzeiro he was much more of a second, third middle man. A lot of arrival at the front, being one of the top scorers of the team in the season. physical resistance. That’s what stands out the most about him, the ability to run the entire field, the whole game, and the good readings to step in the area and finish. In Cuiabá he played as a defender, if I’m not mistaken. And in Cruzeiro he broke the branch in one or two games at right-back”.

Laura Rezende – Cruzeiro sector manager for the ge

“Matheus had a relatively good time at Cruzeiro, including important goals. Some fans questioned his lineup, especially at the beginning, but he ended up winning their trust, especially for the goals. One of the player’s characteristics is to be a surprise element within the area. At Cruzeiro, he scored a few goals that way. In addition, he has a good shot from outside the area. A negative point is that in certain games for the Minas Gerais club he was slow in rebuilding the midfield and marking/disarming”.

