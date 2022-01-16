PIS/Pasep of up to BRL 1,212 will be paid to 23 million workers

Private sector workers who are entitled to receive the salary bonus will be able to receive the amounts as of February 8. Public servants receive the Pasep from the 15th of the same month. This year, around 23 million Brazilians will receive the amount of R$ 21.82 billion.

The consultation of the values ​​can be made from the 1st of February, through the Caixa Tem or the Caixa Trabalhador app.

According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, workers who have a digital account in the Caixa Tem app will be able to receive the amount through that same account automatically. The same will happen with Caixa and Banco do Brasil account holders.

According to information released by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, about 107,000 workers who live in Minas Gerais and Bahia, especially in the emergency areas of the states, will be able to have advance withdrawals automatically in their account.

If you want to know if you are entitled to the salary bonus, you can make this inquiry through the Digital Work Card, which can be downloaded for free on the App Store and Play Store virtual stores, or on the gov.br portal.

After downloading, the worker will need to enter his CPF and then create an authenticated account on the gov.br portal. Once logged in, the service can be done in the “Benefits” option, which is in the lower menu, and then in the “Salary Allowance” field.

PIS payment schedule via Cashier

born in: Receive from: Receive up to: January 08/02/2022 12/29/2022 February 02/10/2022 12/29/2022 March 02/15/2022 12/29/2022 April 02/17/2022 12/29/2022 May 02/22/2022 12/29/2022 June 02/24/2022 12/29/2022 July 03/15/2022 12/29/2022 August 03/17/2022 12/29/2022 September 03/22/2022 12/29/2022 October 03/24/2022 12/29/2022 November 03/29/2022 12/29/2022 December 03/31/2022 12/29/2022

Check the Pasep payment schedule via Banco do Brasil