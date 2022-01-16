PIS/PASEP salary allowance will release two withdrawals in 2022; see how to get

Workers will be able to make two withdrawals this year referring to the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PASEP). These are the salary bonus and retroactive quotas.

PIS/Pasep salary bonus

the salary allowance PIS/Pasep is a benefit granted to workers with a formal contract annually. But, to guarantee access, the citizen must meet the following requirements:

Have received a maximum remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the base year;

Have a formal contract for at least five years;

Have worked at least 30 days, consecutively or not in the base year;

Have the data updated by the employer in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information).

PIS is intended for employees who work in private companies, and its payments are made through the Federal Savings Bank. PASEP, on the other hand, is granted to public servants, and has its transfers made by Banco do Brasil.

The amount of the allowance is made available to the worker according to the time of work in the previous year, being limited to the minimum wage in force (R$ 1,212 in 2022). In this way, it is enough to divide the value of the national minimum wage by 12 (number of months in the year) and multiply it according to the time worked.

See the calendar below PIS in 2022

born in Withdrawal released day You can withdraw until the day January 08/02/2022 12/29/2022 February 02/10/2022 12/29/2022 March 02/15/2022 12/29/2022 April 02/17/2022 12/29/2022 May 02/22/2022 12/29/2022 June 02/24/2022 12/29/2022 July 03/15/2022 12/29/2022 August 03/17/2022 12/29/2022 September 03/22/2022 12/29/2022 October 03/24/2022 12/29/2022 November 03/29/2022 12/29/2022 December 03/31/2022 12/29/2022

Pasep Calendar in 2022

end of registration Withdrawal released day You can withdraw until the day 0 02/15/2022 12/29/2022 1 02/15/2022 12/29/2022 two 02/17/2022 12/29/2022 3 02/17/2022 12/29/2022 4 02/22/2022 12/29/2022 5 02/24/2022 12/29/2022 6 03/15/2022 12/29/2022 7 03/17/2022 12/29/2022 8 03/22/2022 12/29/2022 9 03/24/2022 12/29/2022

PIS/Pasep Quotas

The shares of PIS/Pasep it is a single benefit granted to workers who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 1988. The expectation is that 10 million holders will be served with an amount of R$ 23 billion.

As the benefit refers to an old remuneration, it is possible that the right worker has died. In this case, your dependents or heirs will be able to make the withdrawal.

In the case of redemption by the worker, it is sufficient to go to a Caixa branch with original identification document. Your heirs must present the following documents:

Death certificate of the holder and declaration of a dependent entitled to the death pension issued by the INSS; or

Death certificate and the certificate or declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension issued by the company; or

The court order designating the beneficiaries to the withdrawal; or

The public deed of inventory.