PIS/PASEP salary allowance will release two withdrawals in 2022; see how to get

Yadunandan Singh 7 mins ago Business Comments Off on PIS/PASEP salary allowance will release two withdrawals in 2022; see how to get 0 Views

Workers will be able to make two withdrawals this year referring to the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PASEP). These are the salary bonus and retroactive quotas.

See also: FGTS withdrawal already has a release date in 2022; see how to receive

PIS/Pasep salary bonus

the salary allowance PIS/Pasep is a benefit granted to workers with a formal contract annually. But, to guarantee access, the citizen must meet the following requirements:

  • Have received a maximum remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the base year;
  • Have a formal contract for at least five years;
  • Have worked at least 30 days, consecutively or not in the base year;
  • Have the data updated by the employer in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information).

PIS is intended for employees who work in private companies, and its payments are made through the Federal Savings Bank. PASEP, on the other hand, is granted to public servants, and has its transfers made by Banco do Brasil.

The amount of the allowance is made available to the worker according to the time of work in the previous year, being limited to the minimum wage in force (R$ 1,212 in 2022). In this way, it is enough to divide the value of the national minimum wage by 12 (number of months in the year) and multiply it according to the time worked.

See the calendar below PIS in 2022

born inWithdrawal released dayYou can withdraw until the day
January08/02/202212/29/2022
February02/10/202212/29/2022
March02/15/202212/29/2022
April02/17/202212/29/2022
May02/22/202212/29/2022
June02/24/202212/29/2022
July03/15/202212/29/2022
August03/17/202212/29/2022
September03/22/202212/29/2022
October03/24/202212/29/2022
November03/29/202212/29/2022
December03/31/202212/29/2022

Pasep Calendar in 2022

end of registrationWithdrawal released dayYou can withdraw until the day
002/15/202212/29/2022
102/15/202212/29/2022
two02/17/202212/29/2022
302/17/202212/29/2022
402/22/202212/29/2022
502/24/202212/29/2022
603/15/202212/29/2022
703/17/202212/29/2022
803/22/202212/29/2022
903/24/202212/29/2022

PIS/Pasep Quotas

The shares of PIS/Pasep it is a single benefit granted to workers who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 1988. The expectation is that 10 million holders will be served with an amount of R$ 23 billion.

As the benefit refers to an old remuneration, it is possible that the right worker has died. In this case, your dependents or heirs will be able to make the withdrawal.

In the case of redemption by the worker, it is sufficient to go to a Caixa branch with original identification document. Your heirs must present the following documents:

  • Death certificate of the holder and declaration of a dependent entitled to the death pension issued by the INSS; or
  • Death certificate and the certificate or declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension issued by the company; or
  • The court order designating the beneficiaries to the withdrawal; or
  • The public deed of inventory.

See what success is on the Internet:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Program billionaire invests 80% of equity in cryptocurrencies

Mark Cuban, investor in Shark Tank. Photo: Getty Images. In a podcast interview, a Shark …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved