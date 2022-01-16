Platform Não Me Perturbe has almost ten million entries – ONDA POÇOS

With 9.55 million registered phone numbers, the Não Me Perturbe platform allows people to block calls from telemarketing companies, telecom companies and payroll loan companies. But it does not block calls, for example, from health plans or retail networks.

The Não Me Perturbe platform, in operation since July 2019, is part of the sector’s self-regulation measures to improve the relationship with consumers. From 2019 to 2021, the number of registered users reached almost ten million. During 2021 alone, more than 2 million numbers were registered.

Anyone who wants to block their mobile and landline numbers must register directly on the site or through Procons across the country. Blocking occurs within 30 days after registering on the site.

After the implementation of the platform, a 20% drop in complaints from users of telecommunications services was observed.

Receive news through the official group of Onda Poços journalism on your WhatsApp. Don’t worry, only our administrators will be able to make publications, thus avoiding inappropriate and inappropriate content. Click on the link –>https://chat.whatsapp.com/Ki3CiSKCgAf2H5oB1fVTPU