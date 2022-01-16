Poliana announces new club for 2022 after leaving Corinthians Feminino

Defender/right-back Poliana announced this Saturday her new club for the 2022 season. About three weeks after saying goodbye to Corinthians Feminino, the experienced player used her social media to inform that she will play for the traditional team of san jose in the next year.

“The good daughter (re) returns home. Very happy to announce that I’m part of São José for this season. I’ve always been driven by challenges, and this will be another one in my career. and give this new possibility to write another chapter of my life in this club that I feel a huge affection and that I have many exciting and happy moments”, wrote the athlete – see the full post below.

Poli is 30 years old and arrived at Corinthians in 2020, participating in the conquests of the Brazilian and São Paulo championships of the last two years, in addition to the Libertadores da América 2021. victories, five draws and four defeats, in addition to five goals scored.

The athlete, it is worth remembering, is the second to publicize her new club. Before her, steering wheel Ingryd, who also said goodbye to Timão at the end of last year, was announced at Ferroviária. In addition to the duo, defender Pardal, midfielder Andresinha and striker Vic Albuquerque left the club, but did not disclose their new destinations.

