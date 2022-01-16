Police arrest men in BH who stole cargo from Mercado Livre

The most diverse products were at Fiorino, which was stolen by four men (photo: Publicity/Military Highway Police of Minas Gerais) On the afternoon of this Saturday (15/01), in Belo Horizonte, the Minas Gerais Military Highway Police (PMRvMG) arrested four men who stole a car with goods in So Joaquim de Bicas, in the Metropolitan Region of BH. The cargo was recovered, along with other stolen goods.

The men, inside a white Hyundai HB20, held up the driver and delivery man – an employee of a carrier – while working in a white Fiat Fiorino delivering products from the Mercado Livre website.

There was a chase and the cars came to crash. Surrendered, the victim was abandoned on the Anel Rodovirio BH and called the PM, who began the search for the stolen material.

After an afternoon of searching, the Military Police found two men in a car wash in Bairro Primeiro de Maio, in the North Region of BH, two men with the most diverse products. There was also a portable gyroflex and a signal blocking device on site.

Nearby, Fiorino was found abandoned. The police continued with the search and found two other men, the HB20 and the Fiorino key. All people were arrested in flagrante delicto.

In addition to Fiorino products, the PM found boxes with more than a thousand bottles of gin, a homemade firearm, an original, a replica and the most varied products – these that were in Fiorino. The case was forwarded to the Civil Police, which will continue with the investigations.