Possible tsunami makes Chile evacuate beaches

Chile on Saturday evacuated most of its beaches – except in two southern regions – along more than 4,000 km of coastline, along with those on Easter Island and Antarctica, in the face of the possible arrival of a tsunami after the volcanic eruption in Tonga. .

Over the course of the day, authorities went from warning about the possibility of a tsunami on Easter Island and the Juan Fernández archipelago, about 3,300 km west of the mainland in the Pacific Ocean, to clearing beaches in all regions from the border. north with Peru to the extreme south. Only Aysen and Magallanes were left out.

“LEAVE THE BEACH AREA, due to a minor tsunami,” read the emergency text message that was received by people in all affected areas.

Since the morning, a variation in wave height of between 30 centimeters and one meter has been recorded.

The most critical areas are the regions of Coquimbo (central-north) and Los Ríos and Los Lagos (south), the only ones in a state of “tsunami alert”, as the wave records exceeded one meter in height, indicated the Office National Emergency Department (Onemi).

“Establishes Tsunami Alert for the coastline of this region. Onemi has sent a new SAE message. We call on you to evacuate to a safe area (elevation 30) and follow the authority’s instructions”, the authorities warned through social media.

in the middle of summer

Thousands of people enjoying Chile’s beaches during the summer were alerted with the shrill sound of the tsunami warning on their phones.

The bathers took their belongings and left “the water and the sand”, as the authorities asked for the areas that are not on “alert”, but on “precaution”, a lower level of risk.

Umbrellas and towels were left lying around and citizens – trained every year in Chile in various tsunami evacuation exercises – quickly left the beach area for higher ground and further away from the coast.

In places like Dichato, 510 km south of Santiago, where a large tsunami was recorded in 2010 as a result of an 8.8 magnitude earthquake, it was possible to observe how the sea retreated from the beach, exposing several meters of sand that normally remain under the water.

anomaly in the tides

Onemi and Chilean Navy officials explained that the usual protocols were activated in the country after an earthquake that could cause a tsunami.

However, as an underwater volcano has erupted, the behavior of waves and tides is “anomalous”.

“It’s something that had never happened to us, it remains for us to take precautions quickly to be able to alert people”, explained the admiral of Leonardo Chavez at a press conference.

The military warned that under normal conditions the height of the tide rises and falls every 8 hours, however, with the eruption of the Tonga volcano, these variations occur in a matter of minutes.

The underwater volcanic eruption in the Pacific, off the islands of Tonga, triggered a tsunami with waves of 1.20 meters in Japan and generated alerts on the west coast of the United States.

Through images taken in space, it was possible to observe the moment when the last eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano threw a mushroom of smoke and ash into the air and a shock wave through the surrounding sea.