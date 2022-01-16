Possible WWE 2K22 cover revealed

After WWE 2K20 was a flop, WWE and 2K chose not to make WWE 2K21 and instead focus on making WWE 2K22 the best game possible. And although it has not been confirmed by WWE, it seems that we already know the cover of WWE 2K22.

Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews, through his Twitter, published two photos where you can see that Rey Mysterio is the Superstar featured on both the cover of the regular game and the Deluxe version of WWE 2K22.

It was also said that anyone who wants to pre-order the game will be able to do so soon and that anyone who pre-orders the Deluxe version of WWE 2K22 can start playing three days before the game’s official release. Nils Ahrensmeier pointed to March 11 as the official release date for the next WWE video game.

Exclusive first look at the #W2K22 Cover, pre-order soon pic.twitter.com/d7BhmgbrKk — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 16, 2022

Now, despite all this information released, nothing has yet been confirmed by either WWE or 2K, so we will have to wait for official confirmation to know the veracity of this information.

Would you like this to be the cover of WWE 2K22?