Power cuts affect thousands in Argentina during heat wave

Argentina faces a heat wave that results in an increase in electricity consumption. In Buenos Aires, thousands face power cuts| Photo: EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

Thousands of users again suffered power outages in and around Buenos Aires this Friday, as Argentina goes through an extreme heat wave and record energy consumption, prompting the government to take a series of measures to prioritize energy. residential.

According to data collected by the Ente Nacional Regulador da Eletricidade (ENRE), 78,295 customers were without electricity supply in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area at 4:40 pm (Brasília time), around 64,812 in the concession area of ​​the distribution company Edesur and 13,483 in the area of ​​the Edenor company.

However, ENRE had reported that at 8:20 am an event occurred – interruptions at the Edison Transformer Station and at Nuevo Puerto – that affected approximately 200,000 users in Edenor’s concession area.

These interruptions come at a time when Argentina is experiencing an extreme heat wave and the forecast for the city of Buenos Aires this Friday was a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Service.

To mitigate a crisis in the residential area, the Argentine government took a series of measures to save energy this Thursday.

The government has ordered civil servants to work remotely from noon on Thursday and Friday. In addition, he asked several chambers in the industrial sector, which consumes 30% of the total energy, to reduce energy consumption in the two days.