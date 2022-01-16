President goes public and guarantees who will be the first-choice goalkeeper of Vojvoda’s team in 2022

Fortaleza is already moving behind the scenes to find the ideal squad for 2022, so the team’s board has already announced the arrival of some athletes, they are: defender Anthony Landázuri, defender Brayan Ceballos, defender Wagner Leonardo, Juninho Capixaba, goalkeeper Fernando Miguel and striker Silvio Romero. In addition to hiring Fernando Miguel, Fortaleza has 4 more options for the Fortaleza team’s goal, they are: Marcelo Boeck, Felipe Alves, Max Walef and Kennedy.

With so many options for the goalkeeper vacancy, the President, Marcelo Paz, went public and revealed who will be the team’s starter in 2022. “The coach who will climb and see who will play more and who will play less, but we brought Fernando Miguel with the expectation that he will be the number 1 and holder of the competition, he had an excellent year, he was the goalkeeper with the most games without conceding a goal in the 2021 Serie A, he saved two penalties in the competition, a safe guy, of high intellectual level, leader, good in the dressing room and we brought him in with the expectation that he will be a starter, that’s the idea, but the goalkeepers will fight to see who plays, maybe one plays in one competition and another plays in another, but that’s Vojvoda’s decision “, assured the president.

In addition, Marcelo Paz commented on the situation of goalkeeper Felipe Alves training separately from the squad. “It was a decision of the technical committee with the support of the board (Felipe Alves train separately). We understand that due to internal wear and tear we should start the season this way. Felipe Alves trains at the club, in the same space as the other athletes, under the same conditions, I have respect for him, but it was a decision we made that was best for the moment. We had consultations, he continues to work and train and that is part of football, decisions are made and the Club is always above anyone, coach and player and we understood that it was the best thing to do at the moment”, revealed Marcelo Paz.

With Fernando Miguel in charge, in 2022 the team will compete in the Ceará Championship, the Copa do Brasil, the Brasileirão Série A and the Libertadores da América. The team is looking for another great season, under the command of Vojvoda. The first commitment of 2022 is the Campeonato Cearense and the team awaits the definition of the opponent for the quarterfinals.