Prince Harry goes to court for police protection from the British government

Prince Harry has filed a request for judicial review to guarantee him and his family police protection during their stay in the UK, after the couple lost their rights to state-backed private security when they decided to leave the royal family and the European country. to move to the United States.

According to information from The Guardian, the attitude taken by Harry precedes a more drastic measure, which would be a lawsuit against the English government, so that he can have the right to security – he fears for his life, that of his wife, Meghan Markle. , and the couple’s two children, Archie and lilibet. ANDThis was the first time a member of the royal family had gone to court against the British government.

A representative for the prince said that without the protection they had, the couple’s return to the United Kingdom was impossible, given the various threats directed at them. Still, the spokesperson highlighted the fact that, despite having left the royal family, Harry is still entitled to the perks of being sixth in line to the throne.

“He remains sixth in line to the throne, he has served twice in Afghanistan and in recent years his family has been the target of threats from neo-Nazis and extremists, all of which have been documented,” the representative said.

According to the document, the Duke and Duchess of Suessex support a private security team in the United States, but the agents cannot exercise their roles in the European country. Still, the spokesperson highlighted the fact that Harry and Meghan offered to bear the costs of security as they understand that it is not up to the British to pay for their protection, but this was denied by the government.

According to the news, Queen Elizabeth II has already been informed about the extra-judicial action brought by her grandson, but has not commented publicly on the matter.

Harry and Meghan Markle have given up the perks granted by the United Kingdom to members of the royal family by choosing to lead a private life in the United States. On the occasion, the Duke and Duchess abdicated not only security, but also titles and royal houses.

Subsequently, the relationship between the prince and his family was shaken by an interview given by the couple to Oprah Winfrey, in which they exposed situations of racism faced by the Duchess, in addition to the fact that the royal would be indifferent to the mental problems faced by Meghan.