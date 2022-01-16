Program billionaire invests 80% of equity in cryptocurrencies

Mark Cuban, investor in Shark Tank. Photo: Getty Images.

In a podcast interview with Jon Stewart, comedian and former host of the TV Daily Show, billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a participant in the North American version of Shark Tank, said that eighty percent of his investments are around cryptocurrencies.

Cuban said he has not focused on price speculation around cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and dogecoin, comparing it to the “game” of stocks.

In the show, the owner of Dallas Mavericks clarified some of the basics of the industry, defining it as decentralized and trustless. In this way, investors have a “typically equal vote” in determining the objective of each project. These were factors that attracted Cuban’s interest.

In the interview, for example, the billionaire explained how a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) could work to provide colonoscopies and other indispensable medical procedures.

The Dallas Mavericks owner also clarified how new ventures built on top of the crypto economy would clutter traditional institutions like banks and insurance companies.

For Cuban, the current period is the year “1995 for cryptocurrencies”, referring to the beginning of the internet. The billionaire says that despite the difficult understanding of the industry, ten years from now, companies will create their own economies.