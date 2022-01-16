PS3 games are starting to appear on the PS5’s PS Store

In recent months, speculation has begun to surface that Sony is preparing a redesign of the PS Plus. The subscription service supposedly called “Spartacus” would introduce the possibility to play PS3, PS2, PS1 and even PSP games. Well, now, PlayStation 3 titles have appeared on the PS5’s PS Store.

As noted by the VGC vehicle, when trying to view a PS3 game in the virtual store, the listing should direct the user to the PlayStation Now page — this, of course, in PlayStation Store versions of countries that include the service, not being the case of Brazil.

However, when searching for PS3 games, Dead Or Alive 5 appears for a price in Europe: £7.99. Other users on social media also said they had come across names like Bejeweled 3, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones.

As of press time, consumers have not been able to purchase these games from the PS5’s PS Store. the listing it could be a mistake, but interestingly, Dead or Alive 5 for PlayStation 3 is not available in the European PS Now catalog.

This news comes shortly after Mark Cerny, architect of the PlayStation 5, filed a patent on backwards compatibility. According to the document, the technology would use a synchronization of processing frequencies. That way, when a software (game) runs on different systems, the program would adjust the speed of the hardware, to meet its specifications.

Explaining Spartacus which can have PS3, PS2, PS1 and PSP games

In December, journalist Jason Schreier, well-regarded in the games industry, revealed in a report on Bloomberg, that Sony is preparing a “response to Xbox Game Pass”. It would come in the form of “Spartacus”, a subscription plan integrated with PS Plus and PS Now – the former would continue to receive support from the Japanese company, while the other would end up extinct.

The service would fall into three categories. In the first, the existing benefits of PlayStation Plus would be maintained. The second would bring an extensive catalog of options for PS4 and eventually PS5. The third would have the option of streaming games from PS3, PS1, PS2 and PSP, in addition to extended demos.