Public prosecutor asks airlines for information on cancellations

Faced with the advance of contamination by COVID-19 and influenza in the country and the news of flight cancellations due to unavailability of the workforce, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) asked, last Thursday (13), for explanations from Latam airlines. it’s blue.

Together, the companies canceled more than 900 flights in recent days, according to media reports. In the official documents, the body asks about the regulatory criteria of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) regarding the logistics of testing the flight crew and about the borderline percentages of employees to justify (if necessary) the adoption of the extreme measure of cancellation.

The letters are an initiative of the Consumer Work Group (WG) linked to the Consumer Chamber and Economic Order of the MPF (3CCR). In the documents, prosecutors ask for information on the measures adopted for the adequate provision of material assistance to affected passengers, as well as clarification on the rebooking and reimbursement routines.





The MPF also reinforces the need to guarantee a Customer Service (SAC) with greater efficiency and quality, capable of satisfactorily supporting the consumer in the clarification of doubts and in the adequate response to requests for alterations and cancellations.

According to the coordinator of the GT Consumer, prosecutor Mariane Guimarães, the successive cancellations increase the demand for SACs, which cannot meet the demand, even with the experience of almost two years of pandemic.

“The consumer is unassisted at this first moment. It is this problem that the MPF, the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) and consumer protection agencies seek to avoid”, he explained.

In the letters, information was requested as to the reasons for a possible low in the airlines’ SAC service quality standard, as well as on the measures in progress.

The MPF also officiated the company Gol Linhas Aéreas, which has managed to maintain the regularity of its air network. The objective is to know the procedures adopted by the company to guarantee the continuity of services.

