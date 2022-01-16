Published decree with measures to face the financial impacts on the electricity sector resulting from the situation of water scarcity

This Friday (14/01), a decree was published that allows the structuring of financial operations aimed at mitigating the economic effects of the worst scenario of water scarcity in the last 91 years. The instrument provides for the carrying out of credit operations, using the Energy Development Account (CDE) as a means of amortization.

Due to the costs arising from measures to face the water scarcity scenario and also the effects associated with macroeconomic issues such as inflation, exchange rates and high international fuel prices, there was a high concentration of costs, with a consequent effect on energy distributors and also the Brazilian consumer.



Considering the urgency of the situation, the decree aims to regulate the provisions provided for in Provisional Measure No.

The regulation authorizes the structuring of financial operations and regulates the tariff charge to be applied to consumers who exercise the option of migrating to the Free Contracting Environment (ACL).

These financial operations, called Water Scarcity Account, are, in operational and structuring terms, similar to other credit operations carried out in the past, such as the Account in the Regulated Contracting Environment (Account-ACR) and the Account-Covid.

With the publication of the decree, it will be up to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to regulate it in order to apply the best conditions for consumers. It will be up to the Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber (CCEE) to implement the final design of the operations.



