Putin threatens Ukraine and could provoke a conflict with the US

After putting the world in suspense in recent weeks with the deployment of troops on the border with Ukraine, threatening a new invasion, the president Vladimir Putin found a new way to strengthen its expansionist onslaught. It used a popular rebellion against the president of Kazakhstan to intervene in this former Soviet republic, crushing the uprising. 2,500 soldiers from a pro-socialist alliance were sent to that country, mostly Russians, at the request of the Kazakh leader. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which helped to control the demonstrations against the high fuel prices. Officially, the balance was 164 dead and 5,800 arrested.

US and Russian diplomats have started talks in Geneva to address the impasse in Ukraine. In Brussels, a new round of talks failed last Wednesday, prompting NATO to declare that it has increased the risk of conflict. Russia is carrying out military exercises with live ammunition at the border. Joe Biden has teamed up with European allies to pressure the Russians against the invasion. The threats are of economic sanctions, but the international community fears that Russian action in the region will drag other nations into an armed conflict. Russia has been at war with the US for months. There are 175,000 soldiers camped on the border with Ukraine, “in a defensive attitude”, according to the official speech. The Russian president guarantees that he has no intention of invading his neighbor. But it does not admit Ukraine’s membership of NATO. Analysts point out that the Russian, facing an economic crisis and growing internal opposition, fears that Ukraine will receive European and Western military and economic support. For Biden, there is a real risk of Putin invading Kazakhstan, as in the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Hence the importance of diplomatic negotiations, to rule out the possibility of unforeseeable consequences.

The Bolsonaro government, which has proved to be a failure on the international board, ended up indirectly involved in this tension. On Monday, the 10th, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded a “firm and united” response from Brazil in the case of a Russian attack on Ukraine, in a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França. The Brazilian government avoided showing adherence to the US election. A note from the Itamaraty says only that the two “exchanged impressions and expressed their respective national positions”. There was a clear disagreement in this conversation. The Americans took this initiative because Bolsonaro is due to go to Russia in February, a meeting that has been organized since 2021 (Putin even saluted Brazil for its response to the pandemic, and Bolsonaro released a praise from the Russian for his “masculine qualities” and “courage”. ”).

This summit meeting, by mere chance, ended up putting Brazil at a crossroads. Brazilian diplomacy got into a tight-rope with the US, traditional allies, in the face of Bolsonaro’s rapprochement with the leader who is considered by Biden to be the greatest threat to American interests in the world. Putin seeks to strengthen ties with South America after being segregated by much of the world after his military threats to his neighbors and due to the repression of political opponents. The Brazilian, for his part, counts on the Russian to break his isolation. after the defeat of Donald Trump In the last American elections, Bolsonaro has no relevant international interlocutor. Putin may represent his chance to return (enter, rather) on the global stage.

It is a delicate issue for the Itamaraty, at a time when Brazil has regained a seat on the UN Security Council (which is not due to any initiative by the current Brazilian government, by the way). In any case, negotiations continue in Europe, in the face of growing tensions. Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, stressed that Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian border pose a real risk of conflict and the Western alliance is prepared for a response if diplomacy does not resolve the impasse. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov repeated that there will be no invasion.

Wendy Sherman, a veteran American diplomat, said that her country does not accept the veto on Ukraine’s membership of NATO. The United States also allegedly demanded the withdrawal of displaced Russian soldiers, reiterating the threat of “severe sanctions”. The temperature rises, as the world hopes that the danger of a new conflict that would remember the dark times of the Cold War is removed.