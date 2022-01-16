PVC highlights: ‘It is very incredible what is happening in Botafogo’s relationship with John Textor’

American businessman linked to entertainment and with experience in football, John Textor arrived in Brazil in the arms of the fans of Botafogo, a club in which he became an investor in SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol). the commentator Paulo Vinicius Coelho praised the accuracy and credibility of Textor.

– It’s very positive. (SAF) It is not a project to free the club from bankruptcy, it is to make Brazilian football become an industry. It is very incredible what is happening in Botafogo’s relationship with John Textor, who is a serious businessman, regulated, shareholder of the Crystal Palace, is trying to buy 25% shares of benfica, bought a piece of shares in the RWD Molenbeek. He’s a historic showbiz entrepreneur, not an adventurer. He is established as a businessman in English football – said PVC, on Rádio Globo.

The commentator also made an observation about the Brazilian custom of personifying projects.

– I find it curious how the relationship of Brazilian fans is still very strong with the charismatic leader, it is a characteristic of ours. I’d rather it didn’t, but I can’t do anything, I’m just detecting a point. They ask “if a club becomes a company, will the passion be the same?” The first answer is yes. Because the relationship that is being created with John Textor is that of an idol, a popstar. And he’s not that, he’s a businessman who bought the club with the commitment to make Botafogo become a viable company. It’s healthier to understand that way – he added.