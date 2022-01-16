R$ 1.5 million prize is lagged by inflation

The Big Brother Brasil 22 prize, of R$ 1.5 million, is one of the attractions that lead the brothers to confine themselves in the house. But in addition to fame and exposure, players could take home an even greater value if it were corrected for inflation.

The program, which began paying R$500,000 to the first place winner in 2002, has already been changed three times over 20 years. From the first to the fourth edition, the winner received R$500,000, from the fifth to the ninth, R$1 million, and from the tenth, R$1.5 million. Now, it’s been 12 years without readjustment.

“As the nominal value has been the same since 2010, yes, the premium has been undervalued for more than a decade, if we consider the accumulated inflation in the period, which was 98.71%”, explains Matheus Peçanha, researcher and economist at FGV. IBRE (Getúlio Vargas Foundation – Brazilian Institute of Economics).

What would the BBB premium be if it were adjusted for inflation?

To arrive at this value, we can make two comparisons: the amount paid in the first edition, which was R$500,000, and the most recent amount, updated in 2010, when it rose to R$1.5 million.

If the 2010 premium were paid today, it would have to be R$2,980,682.70.

But if the half million prize of the first edition of 2002 were updated, the value would be R$ 1,663,435.20, says Peçanha.

Another way of thinking about the award’s outdatedness is to compare the number of minimum wages that made up the award.

To better understand, Globo paid Marcelo Dourado, winner of the 10th edition of the program, about 2,941 minimum wages, which, at the time, was R$ 510. In this year’s edition, the winner will take home 1,237 minimum wages of R$ $1,212.00.

It is also possible to analyze the dehydration of the premium considering the value of the US dollar, which has soared in recent years. In 2010, the American currency was worth less than R$2 and, as a result, Dourado was able to buy more than US$750,000 with his prize. This year, with the dollar at R$ 5.53 (price of the day), it will be possible to acquire around US$ 271 thousand.

Peçanha recalls that when the nominal value of the premium is maintained from one year to the next, it loses value in real terms, in relation to the previous year.

“However, the two premium updates (in 2005 and 2010) more than covered inflation in the period in which they were stipulated: the R$ 500 thousand in 2002 was equivalent to R$ 655,805.40 in 2005, when it was updated to R$ 1 million (real gain of 52.5%); and that same million in 2005 was equivalent to R$ 1,245,040.90 in 2010, when it was updated to R$ 1.5 million (real gain of 20.5 %)”, says the researcher.

Considering this information, the winners who gained the most were Jean Wyllys, from BBB 5, and Marcelo Dourado, from BBB 10.

However, this does not mean that it is no longer worth winning the BBB nowadays. In addition to the cash value, there are the various prizes disputed during the races. There is also the fame that, for some, yields contracts with advertisements, appearances in programs, among others.